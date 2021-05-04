In collaboration with Community Care Clinics of Minnesota, Edina Public Schools will host an opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Edina High School May 5-6. This clinic is open to anyone age 16 and older.
Edina Public Schools is encouraging families and eligible students to take advantage of this clinic. People who are fully vaccinated, including being two weeks from the last dose of vaccination, do not have to quarantine following a close contact exposure. The district said vaccination of students will help set schools up for "successful in-person learning next fall and will get graduating seniors ready for a safe and healthy transition to their next phase."
The clinic will provide the Pfizer vaccine only, which has been approved for students ages 16 and older. Students must be at least 16-years-old on the day of their vaccination.
COVID vaccination is free and does not require insurance.
A person may receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic if they have received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine 21 days earlier. They must bring the vaccination card they received at the first dose.
A person cannot attend the clinic if:
- They have had COVID-19 within the past 14 days.
- They have any symptoms of COVID-19.
- They are currently quarantining due to close contact exposure.
- They have received any other vaccination within the past 14 days.
The clinic will be located at the Edina High School Field House, Door 6. It will take place Wednesday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday, May 6, from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
A second-dose clinic will also take place at the same time and place on May 26-27.
To register, a student age 16 or older must complete a Google Form. Linked here. Participants register for a date but not a time as students will be able to go throughout the vaccination clinic's hours.
Students younger than age 18 must have parental consent to receive the vaccine. In this case, parents must print and sign the Parent Consent Form, which is linked in the Google Form, and have their student bring it with them when they go to be vaccinated.
Students who are age 18 do not need parental consent to be vaccinated but need to sign a consent form for themselves.
Adults wishing to be vaccinated should also complete the Google Form and bring a signed consent form on their vaccination day. Walk-ins are welcome. However, students and registered adults will be prioritized.
Questions about the EHS Vaccination Clinic should be directed to the EHS Health Services Office at 952-848-3075.
