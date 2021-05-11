A 10-year, $7 million technology levy and a $7 million bond issue for Edina Public Schools has been approved by Edina voters.
The technology levy, which will replace the current levy expiring in December, supports all aspects of technology in the district and related staffing. The bond issue will go toward the expansion of bus garage facilities and provide improvements for traffic control at elementary schools.
Edina voters were asked to vote on the two issues at a referendum on May 11. A total of 5,448 votes were cast, according to a district press release. 3,853 people supported the technology levy and 3,825 people supported the bond issue. Vote “NO” numbers were at 1,593 people for the technology levy and 1,617 people for the bond issue.
The technology levy, which backs all technology-related costs in the district, includes funding for hardware and software, network and firewall infrastructure, security devices, technology-related staff members and online information platforms, such as Infinite Campus, Schoology and SeeSaw and employee data.
The new annual $7 million technology levy is an increase of $500,000 over the expiring $6.5 million levy.
One reason for this rise was that textbooks have become increasingly more digital, according to Steve Buettner, director of media and technology services for the district, at a January Edina School Board meeting. Online textbooks, which will accompany the physical textbooks used in class, often require subscription services, he said.
He also said in a district press release that the increase was needed in order to keep pace with increasing costs and other changing needs, such as adaptive technology.
Compared to other area school districts, Edina’s technology levy falls in the middle of the range. Eden Prairie and Bloomington have a higher technology levy compared to the $7 million, while Minnetonka and Richfield have lower technology levies.
The annual $7 million bond issue will fund a variety of improvements in the district, especially those that are transportation-related.
The district currently contracts for 14 special education bus routes. With the new bond issue, the district plans to buy buses to shift special education transportation to an in-house operation. The district estimated that this will save Edina Schools between $140,000 and $280,000 per year. Added space at the bus garage will also be needed as a result.
The bond will also fund improvements to the parking lot areas for Countryside Elementary and Valley View Middle School, and the bus loop and parking areas at Creek Valley Elementary.
For the bond, the estimated tax impact for a resident with a home value of $600,000 is $10 per year. For the technology levy increase of $500,000, this will result in an increase of $24 annually for a home valued at $600,000.
