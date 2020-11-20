Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, kindergarten information nights will be held virtually, with each school hosting Q&A Google Meet sessions for parents.
Links will be available on edinaschools.org/kindergarten by Friday, Nov. 20, and will be emailed out to families prior to the event dates.
The district is encouraging families to virtually attend their neighborhood school’s kindergarten information night on Tuesday, Dec. 1 or Tuesday, Dec. 8.
In addition, the district-wide choice options of continuous progress and French immersion will also hold virtual information nights in December. These sessions provide information about kindergarten and out-of-school programming and provide an opportunity to meet school principals and staff.
Neighborhood Schools Virtual Information Nights:
• Concord: Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m.
• Cornelia: Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m.
• Countryside: Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m.
• Creek Valley: Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m.
• Highlands: Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m.
Choice Schools Virtual Information Nights:
• French Immersion Information: Normandale, Dec. 3, 7 p.m.
• Continuous Progress Information: Countryside and Highlands, Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m.
The kindergarten registration brochure will arrive via U.S. mail to the homes of incoming kindergarteners this week, providing additional information about the different programs and the processes.
Families who would like to enroll their child in the continuous progress or French immersion program must complete the Kindergarten Program Choice Preference Form by no later than Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Families will receive notification if they were selected for a program by Jan. 13, but choice program election does not enroll families – the online registration form must also be completed.
Online kindergarten registration will open on Jan. 14 at 8 a.m., and will close on Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. Families can complete the online registration at edinaschools.org/kindergarten.
