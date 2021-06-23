Edina Public Schools has announced the hiring of Natasha Monsaas-Daly as the district’s next director of district media and technology services. She will fill the position vacated by Steve Buettner, who is retiring from the district at the end of June.

“I am excited and honored to begin work at Edina Public Schools,” Monsaas-Daly said. “I understand there are big shoes to fill and I look forward to working with the Edina community to continue delivering educational excellence, supporting staff and students, and building relationships.”

Monsaas-Daly is currently director of information and learning technology at Watertown-Mayer Schools in Minnesota – a position she has held since 2019. Her prior positions include digital learning coach at Richfield Public Schools and technology instructional coach at Eden Prairie High School. She began her career in education teaching high school, including holding positions of department lead and iLearn specialist.

Monsaas-Daly earned her master’s in psychology at Capella University in Minneapolis, and her bachelor’s in education-English at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.

Monsaas-Daly will begin her work in Edina on July 1.

