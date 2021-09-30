Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed Edina Public Schools’ Aaa underlying and Aa2 enhanced credit rating – the highest rating granted to public school districts. Edina Public Schools is one of three districts in the state with the rating, which it has held for many years. Moody’s report stated: “The outlook is stable because the tax base and economy will continue to be a strength given the location in the metro area and good demographic and population trends. Reserves will likely remain level because of the district’s track record of good budget management overall.”
The report was presented to the School Board on Sept. 13. The winning bond bid came in at a smaller interest rate than anticipated and will result in less of a tax impact on Edina homeowners than originally estimated as part of the $7 million bond approved by voters on May 11.
