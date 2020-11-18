Steve Buettner, director of District Media and Technology Services for Edina Public Schools, received the 2019 IMS Global Leadership Award on Nov. 16. This award recognizes IMS Global members who have gone above and beyond in displaying leadership.
IMS Global, a nonprofit, member-based organization, works to improve technology for better educational attainment and participation. The nonprofit gives leadership award to individuals who help promote IMS Global, make significant contributions to developing its standards and providing other benefits to help the future of education.
Buettner has been the district’s technology director for 11 years. As a IMS Global member, Buettner has presented at many conferences, like one held at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Wash. He has also chaired many committees within the organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.