The Edina Public Health Division has moved to Fire Station 1, 6250 Tracy Ave.
Public Health was previously a division of the Police Department. For the last three years, the division has reported to the Fire Department and the physical move to the Fire Station makes the shift from police to fire complete.
The Police Department will use the vacated space for staff expansion and a reorganization planned for the near future.
“We welcome the health staff to the fire station,” said Fire Chief Andrew Slama. “Our groups work closely together and this will allow collaboration while designing the permanent workspace of Fire Station 2.”
Discussions about the design and space needs of the new Fire Station 2 are underway right now. Public Health will move to the newly constructed fire station when it is complete.
“The Community Health Division staff is looking forward to the opportunity to develop relationships and collaborate with the Fire Department as we plan for the construction of Station 2,” said Community Health Administrator Jeff Brown.
If an in-person meeting needs to be scheduled with a Public Health staff member, keep in mind the new location change. Fire Station 1 has three parking spaces in front of the big doors that are available for public use.
