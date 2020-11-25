NAMI Minnesota, the state’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, presented Edina psychologist Cindy Nollette with a Professional of the Year award at its annual conference, held online Nov. 14.
The award recognizes a professional who provides high-quality services, exemplifies best practices, and demonstrates commitment and leadership to the field.
NAMI Minnesota is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy.
“Nollette is known for working with children who have complex needs, often autism and a mental illness. She understands the importance of engaging the family and the child’s team at school,” said NAMI Minnesota’s Executive Director Sue Abderholden. “She is truly an outstanding mental health professional and we thank her for her work.”
Abderholden added that Nollette collects gifts every year for NAMI Minnesota’s holiday drive, which ensures every child or adult hospitalized or in residential treatment during the holidays receives a gift.
