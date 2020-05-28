They were born in the wake of 9/11 and will graduate during a pandemic that has caused death, isolation and economic tremors across the globe.
The class of 2020 has already lived through enough crises for a lifetime as they prepare to receive their diplomas in unprecedented fashion. Graduates of Edina High School won’t be gathering for a traditional commencement ceremony this time around. Instead, they will wait at home for district administrators and school board members to deliver their diplomas from a safe distance via school bus May 31.
“We’re making it a special day,” Superintendent John Schultz told the Edina City Council via videoconference May 19 after the council declared May 31 Edina Class of 2020 Day.
The proclamation recognizes the extraordinary circumstances the graduates face as they begin the next chapter of their lives. It acknowledges the rites of passage they missed and the trials they faced as they concluded their Edina education isolated from their teachers and classmates.
Although the graduating seniors won’t take part in the traditional pomp and circumstance, this year’s commencement will at least be a memorable one, Schultz observed.
To mark the occasion, parents of graduating seniors are promoting a city-wide “Greenout,” in which homes and businesses will be adorned with Hornet-themed décor for commencement day. Residents are being encouraged to keep an eye out for the commencement buses in their neighborhood and be ready to make noise by cheering, banging pots and pans, playing musical instruments and singing the Alma Mater. Organizers have issued the rallying cry, “Edina Proud – Green and Loud.”
Green balloons, ribbons, streamers, posters and lights are all considered suitable embellishments to mark the occasion. Residents have been encouraged to further the revelry by orchestrating neighborhood parades of graduating seniors who would pass by in vehicles as spectators cheer them on from their front yards.
For the lead-up to graduation day, a parking lot spectacle replaced the all-night senior party that normally follows commencement. When seniors dropped off district property and picked up their caps, gowns and yearbooks early this week, they were greeted by a series of school buses stationed in the high school parking lot, providing a surface to hang the personalized posters that normally line the school’s hallway for the party in recognition of each graduate.
The goal was to incorporate Edina graduation traditions that the seniors heard about as they came through the school system, said Greta Golfis, communications chair of the senior party planning committee.
“There was really no other way for the kids to have anything that resembles their party,” Golfis said.
Adding to the celebratory atmosphere was a DJ and goodie bags to be taken home. A prize drawing is another aspect of the senior party that planners are attempting to replicate, although the giveaway normally relies on donations, which weren’t as plentiful this year, according to Golfis.
Still, one lucky student will receive a grand prize of $500, which will be announced May 31 via Instagram and during a program on Southwest Community TV scheduled for 7-8 p.m. May 31.
“We’re trying to incorporate as much from the traditional party as we can,” Golfis said.
She observed that this year’s class is getting more attention than a normal crop of seniors.
“I think it will end up to be a really cool experience,” Golfis said. “It doesn’t change the fact that everybody’s bummed out, but it will be a memorable end.”
– Follow Andrew Wig on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.