Edina property owners who are interested in solar are encouraged to attend an upcoming Solar Power Hour event to learn about a group-buy campaign, according to a city news release.
Grow Solar Twin Cities, a program aimed at making solar energy more accessible and affordable, is a solar group-buy campaign to reduce energy bill amounts, support the local economy and help create a healthier environment, the news release said.
Local property owners are encouraged to attend a free Solar Power Hour event to learn more about Grow Solar Twin Cities.
At the event, attendees can learn about the basics of solar, its financial benefits and the solar group-buy program. After the session, property owners will be able to schedule a free, no-obligation site assessment and cost estimate.
“This event provides property owners with a unique opportunity to not only learn what it takes to install solar, but also connect with professionals who are knowledgeable about the process and ways to save money,” Minnesota GreenCorps Member Makaela Turner said in the news release.
“Renewable energy and the investment involved can seem daunting; attending a Solar Power Hour is a good way to reduce that uncertainty and be an active community member working to reduce climate change.”
Two free Solar Power Hour sessions are coming up. To attend the Wednesday, June 29, event, scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m., RSVP at bit.ly/JuneSolarPowerHour. The event will take place in person at Edina’s Public Works & Park Maintenance Facility, 7450 Metro Boulevard.
