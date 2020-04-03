Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order is in effect through April 10, but Edina city leaders are preparing for a protracted shutdown period as COVID-19 bears down on the region.
Edina City Hall, the public works facility and park enterprises will remain closed until further notice, City Manager Scott Neal announced in an April 2 email to residents.
Prior to that announcement, Mayor Jim Hovland was also preparing Edinans for the reality of continued closures and physical isolation.
“It looks like we’ll probably be staying at home through the month of April, but let’s see what happens as we go along,” Hovland said March 30, during one of his daily COVID-19 updates that stream online.
Reduced staffing for Edina’s public works and park maintenance facilities was announced April 1, part of an attempt to ensure compliance with Walz’s stay-at-home order.
“Except where necessary to support those services defined in the Governor’s Stay-at-Home order, work on other regular public works and parks maintenance services and programs have been reduced to a minimal level of operations. Staff will continue to provide emergency and essential services,” the announcement states.
The governor’s order, which went into effect March 27, includes several exemptions. It allows people to leave their homes to procure food and necessary supplies and services. Also, Minnesotans can still engage in outdoor activities, as long as they keep 6 feet apart from those who aren’t members of their household.
To minimize contact with the public, the city of Edina is curtailing much of its services. Municipal staff will no longer respond to calls that require them to enter homes unless there is an emergency. The mowing of medians will be suspended until further notice. Routine street sweeping has been discontinued, although critical areas – such as roads that were seal-coated in 2019 and streets near lakes and creeks – will still be covered.
Non-emergency reports for public works and park maintenance requests will be prioritized when those departments have returned to full staffing, Neal mentioned in his email to residents.
He also gave a list of city activities that will continue: building and inspection services, the issuance of building permits, city hall switchboard operations, fire and medical response, police response, park and trail usage, plan review, recycling collection, utility billing, and water and wastewater operations.
Neal has emphasized the continuance of construction projects as building permitting and inspection services remain active. In an April 2 tweet, he pointed to a surge in the valuation of Edina construction permits compared to this time last year.
In the first quarter of 2019, the valuation was $49 million. For the same period this year, it was $122 million, Neal noted. “We may see a construction downturn in 2020, but we haven’t seen it yet,” he wrote.
While construction permits continue to be issued, the Edina City Council, Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Planning Commission and the Board of Appeal & Equalization will hold their April meetings online via videoconferencing.
City cracks down on park gatherings
Parks staff have kept busy dispersing gatherings that have continued to crop up despite both the city and the state issuing official temporary prohibitions of such activity.
Edina residents were being told to stay off playground equipment and avoid group activities involving people from outside of their household, but not all residents immediately complied with that request. Fencing was set up around playgrounds to keep people off the equipment, but in a March 24 tweet, Neal referred to reports of parents pulling down the fencing.
Hovland, in his daily COVID-19 updates, also evangelized about physical distancing. “I think, for the most part, people are wonderful about spacing,” he said in his March 27 “Mayor’s Minute,” which can be found on the city’s Facebook and Youtube pages.
He clarified that members of the same household can still play outside in close proximity. “If you’re a family out there kicking around a ball, that’s one thing,” Hovland said.
But he felt the need to reiterate the precautions being instituted to slow the spread of COVID-19. Hovland said March 27 that he’d received about a half-dozen emails reporting groups playing in parks, “particularly men gathering together playing soccer, playing basketball. We’re asking you voluntarily––please, please don’t gather in groups.”
He made that statement hours before the governor’s current stay-at-home went into effect, making such precautions a requirement, not a request. After gatherings in parks continued to be reported in Edina despite the order, the city issued its own official ban on group play, which went into effect March 30.
“If you’re trying to gather a group to do something, first of all, I’d say don’t do it,” Hovland said in his March 30 update. “If you do it, you’re going to be dispersed. We’re going to make sure that happens. … We’ll have to do what’s necessary to ensure the safety of everybody in our community because we’ve got to flatten the curve on this COVID virus.”
As of April 3, Minnesota had recorded 789 positive COVID-19 tests and 22 deaths from the virus. Hennepin County had the most cases in the state, at 242.
The Minnesota Department of Health has not released data about COVID-19 cases in detail beyond the county level. “So we just need to assume it is everywhere in the state, everywhere in Hennepin County,” Hovland said.
More specific geographic information is expected to be released, however. The Minnesota Department of Health announced this week that it will soon name the specific long-term care facilities where COVID-19 has appeared.
