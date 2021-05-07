In a ceremony at Edina City Hall on April 29, the Edina Police Department officially swore in its newest officer. Tyler Evenson took the oath in front of family and fellow officers after starting with the city earlier in the week.
“It’s an honor to become a police officer for the city of Edina,” Evenson said. “I am so proud and excited to wear the uniform and am looking forward to getting started.”
Evenson joins the department after spending several years working in private security, including the last two at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. He has also gained experience in a variety of customer-service-oriented roles. A native of Kasson, Minnesota, Evenson earned his bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement/Psychology from Minnesota State University in Mankato. He is the second member of his immediate family to work in law enforcement, as his father, James, is a lieutenant with the Rochester Police Department.
“When we’re going through the hiring process, every now and then we have people who rise to the top,” said Edina Police Chief Dave Nelson. “We’re looking for people who are going to be self-starters, committed to serving our residents, have very high integrity and good work ethics. Tyler kept rising to the top, and he fits the mold of what we’re looking for. He is going to be a great fit for our department – I’m very confident in that.”
For more information on the Edina Police Department, visit edinamn.gov/police or call 952-826-1610.
