The Edina Police Department recently welcomed four new patrol officers to its ranks. Officers Matt Boelter, Andrew Hallberg, Nick Navejas and Ray Ramrup each took the oath to serve the community in small ceremonies held at the South Metro Public Safety Training Facility and Edina City Hall.
“All four of these individuals represent what we are looking for as this department continues to grow and move forward,” Police Chief Todd Milburn said in a city news release. “Their experience, character and commitment to public safety are all assets to this city and our department. I’m excited to see them quickly become valued members of our force.”
Boelter joins the city after spending the last 11 years in the same position with the city of Golden Valley. His experience includes membership in the Moorhead Explorers, Orono Police Reserve and Delano Public Safety Commission. He earned his degree in criminal justice from Minnesota State University in Moorhead.
Hallberg has worked in law enforcement in various capacities since 2011. Most recently, he served as an officer with the city of New Prague beginning in 2019, and spent three years prior with the city of Waterville. His experience also includes time in Blue Earth County, Minneapolis and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Navejas is a graduate of Minnesota State University in Mankato, with a degree in law enforcement. He served the Mankato Department of Public Safety as an officer beginning in December 2019. He also spent nearly two years as a 911 dispatcher with the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and spent one year as a community service officer in Mankato.
Ramrup arrives in Edina after working as a community service officer in the city of Plymouth beginning in 2016. He also served as lead dispatcher for Park Nicollet Safety and Security and spent two years as a community service officer in St. Louis Park. Ramrup recently earned his bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.
For more information on the Edina Police Department, visit edinamn.gov/police.
