Douglas Paul Schroeder

The Edina Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to locate a missing person.

Douglas Paul Schroeder, 59, was last seen by family members on Thursday, May 6. Subsequent efforts to reach Schroeder by family members and Edina Police have been unsuccessful, according to a city press release.

Schroeder is 6-foot-1 and weighs 195 pounds.

If anyone has seen Schroeder or has any information on his whereabouts, call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600 at any time.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.

