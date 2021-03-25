The Edina Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to locate a missing person.

Jackie Rahm Little

The Edina Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to locate Jackie Rahm Little, 34, who was reported missing. (Photo courtesy city of Edina)

Jackie Rahm Little, 34, was last heard from by family members by phone on Friday, March 19. Subsequent efforts to reach Little by family members and Edina Police have been unsuccessful, according to a city press release.

Little is 5-foot-11, weighs 190 pounds and has a thick beard. He is believed to be driving a black 2005 Cadillac Escalade with Minnesota license plate MGE 671.

If anyone has seen Little or has any information on his whereabouts, call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600 at any time.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.

