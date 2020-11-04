Edina Police officers responded to a possible domestic disturbance on the 6000 block of Eden Prairie Road early Wednesday afternoon, prompting a shelter-in-place warning for those in the immediate area.
The person that reported the incident to police claimed that they may have heard gunshots along with a domestic dispute, according to a city press release. Officers responded to the incident at 12:04 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Officers tried to contact the apartment's occupants, but no one answered the door. For safety and out of caution, officers evacuated nearby apartments units and requested a shelter-in-place of those in the immediate area.
The shelter-in-place warning has since been lifted.
An employee of Kevin Kee’s Auto Service, which is located in the immediate area, told the Sun Current they saw law enforcement in tactical gear at the scene.
At 1:44 p.m., officers were able to make contact and gain entry to the unit peacefully. Four individuals left the apartment without incident, the release said. No charges were filed. Investigators remained on the scene Wednesday afternoon.
This is a breaking news report. Updates will be posted as they are available.
