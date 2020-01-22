For Jan. 6-19, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 6 – A man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Highway 100.
Identity theft was reported on the 6000 block of Fox Meadow Lane.
The theft of $800 worth of vehicle parts was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A 26-year-old man was arrested for marijuana possession after a traffic stop on Highway 100 near West 66th Street.
Jan. 7 – A man was arrested for stealing $250 worth of clothing at Southdale Center.
$650 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Life Time Fitness at Southdale Center.
Two backpacks, a bag and clothing were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Normandale Road, for a $120 loss.
A 24-year-old man was arrested for marijuana possession after a traffic stop at Parklawn Avenue and Parklawn Court.
A person with a gun was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Jan. 8 – A 35-year-old man was arrested for drug possession on the 3100 block of West 64th Street.
The theft of $80 cash was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
A man was arrested for stealing $121 worth of miscellaneous items on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
A 26-year-old man was arrested for possessing marijuana in a vehicle at West 50th Street and France Avenue.
Jan. 9 – A 36-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at France Avenue and West 54th Street.
The theft of $550 auto parts was reported at Southdale Center.
A theft was reported at Our Lady of Grace Church, 5051 Eden Ave.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested at Macy’s in Southdale Center for shoplifting and methamphetamine possession, while a 31-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting.
The theft of a backpack, cash, a jewelry box, necklace, gaming system and rings were reported in a burglary on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a $2,485 loss.
Jan. 10 – Damage to property was reported at The Cheesecake Factory at Southdale Center.
The theft of $665 worth of men’s clothing was reported at Louis Vuitton in the Galleria.
The theft of $1,422 worth of men’s clothing was reported at Southdale Center.
$1,039 cash was reported stolen at Speedway, 5401 France Ave.
The theft of a $1,100 iPhone was reported stolen at Walgreens, 5033 Vernon Ave.
A $120 cellphone was reported stolen at a Holiday gas station, 5200 Interlachen Blvd.
A man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop on southbound Highway 100 at Benton Avenue.
Jan. 11 – After a traffic stop at Vernon Avenue and Gleason Road, a 33-year-old man was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.
A 17-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting at Southdale Center while a 22-year-old man was arrested for drug possession.
A 43-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants and for providing a false name to police after a traffic stop at France Avenue and West 76th Street.
A man was arrested for providing false information to police at Southdale Center.
Two men, ages 22 and 23, were arrested for marijuana possession after a traffic stop at Portland Avenue and Interstate 494.
A 30-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
A woman was arrested for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle on the 6600 block of southbound Highway 100.
Jan. 12 – A 30-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at West 77th Street and Highway 100.
A vehicle fled police after an attempted traffic stop on southbound Highway 100 near Highway 62.
Credit cards, cash and Apple AirPods were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Zenith Avenue.
A 29-year-old woman was arrested for stealing $896 worth of women’s clothing at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 6100 block of Chowen Avenue.
Jan. 13 – A 54-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at Red’s Savoy Pizza, 4960 W. 77th St.
Damage to property was reported at Our Lady of Grace Church, 5071 Eden Ave.
Harassing communications were reported on the 6600 block of Limerick Lane.
The theft of a catalytic converter was reported at LVC Inc., 4200 W. 76th St.
An ID theft was reported on the 6100 block of Birchcrest Drive.
A 25-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 7100 block of Belmore Lane.
Identity theft was reported on the 7100 block of York Avenue.
Jan. 14 – The theft of credit cards and cash was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue, for an $11 loss.
The theft of $250 cash was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
$1,888 worth of clothing was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A 35-year-old woman was arrested for stealing $93 worth of miscellaneous items on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
Jan. 15 – Three 14-year-old males were arrested for being in a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of France Avenue.
An $800 cellphone was reported stolen at Dave & Busters at Southdale Center.
An identity theft was reported on the 6500 block of Ridgeview Drive.
A scarf, men’s cufflinks and a men’s tie were reported stolen at Banana Republic in Southdale Center, for an $830 loss.
A 51-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 50th Street.
A credit card was reported stolen at Caribou Coffee, 4408 France Ave.
Jan. 16 – $124 worth of apparel was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A 31-year-old man was arrested for DWI in the area of Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
A 31-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 4100 block of West 54th Street.
Jan. 17 – A man was arrested for domestic assault on the 4300 block of Vernon Avenue.
An iPad, MacBook and laptop bag were reported stolen on the 5000 block of France Avenue, for an $840 loss.
A report of fraud was made on the 5000 block of France Avenue.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for marijuana possession at Windsor Avenue and Highway 100 frontage road.
$159 worth of apparel was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 21-year-old man was arrested for driving without insurance at West 66th Street and York Avenue.
Jan. 18 – Property damage was reported on the 5000 block of Park Terrace.
Property damage was reported on the 5800 block of Oaklawn Avenue.
Jan. 19 – No incidents listed.
