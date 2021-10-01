For Sept. 13-19, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Sept. 13 – A 36-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal on the 7000 block of southbound Highway 100.
Suspicious activity that resulted in a police pursuit was reported on the 6900 block of York Ave S.
A 20-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
A flashlight, sweatshirt and loose change were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $95.
A sound bar and television were reported stolen on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $1,000.
A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.
Credit cards, a Minnesota driver’s license, wallet and cash were reported stolen at Shoe Department Encore in Southdale Center, for a loss of $575.
Sept. 14 – A cellphone worth $250 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for theft and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for stealing a bike worth $800 and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave.
A commercial alarm was reported at Malan Lasar, 6807 York Ave. S.
$70 was reported stolen at Jamba Juice, 7511 France Ave.
$2,000 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 7200 block of Washington Avenue South.
$200 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 4300 block of 66th Street West.
Property damage was reported on the 5500 block of Doncaster Way.
An adult female was arrested for driving under the influence at Highway 62 and Highway 100.
Sept. 15 – $5,007 in jewelry was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Villa Way.
A package of shirts worth $215 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
$75 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 5700 block of McGuire Road.
Property damage was reported on the 5900 block of Concord Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 6800 block of St. Patrick’s Lane.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for possession of narcotics at Interlachen Road and Bywood West.
Sept. 16 – $1,300 in vehicle parts were reported stolen and property damage was reported on the 7200 block of Washington Avenue South.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order at an undisclosed location.
A 49-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license on Highway 100 near 77th Street West.
Sept. 17 – A 22-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI and test refusal at Valley View Road and Highway 62.
A bike worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 4000 block of Sunnyside Road.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for stealing a bike worth $800 on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
Alcohol and electronics were reported stolen on the 6700 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $508.
Property damage was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
A hit-and-run was reported on the 3900 block of 66th Street West.
A 33-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
Credit cards, a wallet, Minnesota driver’s license and cash were reported stolen at Jerry’s Foods, 5125 Vernon Ave., for a loss of $193.
Sept. 18 – Property damage was reported on the 4500 block of 50th Street West.
A hit-and-run was reported at Cherokee Trail and Gleason Road.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for stealing a bike and Tide pods on the 6600 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $903.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for stealing a bike at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave.
A cell phone, documents and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Wooddale Avenue, for a loss of $800.
Sept. 19 – Two bikes worth $800 each were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A 37-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 6400 block of Highway 62.
$250 in clothes were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
