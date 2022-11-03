From Oct. 17–23, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Oct. 17 - Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5000 block of Arden Hills.
- A $400 leaf blower was reported to have been stolen overnight on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the $1,300 block of 76th Street West.
- A package containing quilting squares was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Cahill Road, for a $70 loss.
- A case of fraud was reported on the 2800 block of Southdale Center.
- A disturbance was reported on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
- Items including a laptop and Apple AirPods Pro were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3800 block of Gallagher Drive, for a $1,170 loss.
Oct. 18 - Tennis shoes and a jacket were reported stolen on the 5800 block Kellogg Avenue, for a $1,175 loss.
- $2,616 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7500 block of York Avenue.
- A purse/wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
- A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4000 block of 65th Street West.
- Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4600 block of Arden Avenue.
- An unwanted guest was reported on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
- A $1,500 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Metro Boulevard.
- A domestic assault was reported on the 7600 block of York Avenue South.
- A check forgery was reported at Wings Financial, 7300 France Ave.
Oct. 19 - Police took a report of trespassing at Homewood Suites, 6600 York Ave.
- A 28-year-old woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after being involved in a traffic stop at Interstate 494 and East Bush Lake Road.
- $476 worth of items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Bywood Street.
- Garage door openers were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6600 block of Biscayne Boulevard.
- A 27-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 near 66th Street West.
Oct. 20 - A violation of an order for protection was reported on the 5600 block of Johnson Drive.
- A $1,200 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 3200 block of 70th Street West.
- Trespassing was reported at Southdale Center.
- $683 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from Walgreens, 4916 France Ave. S.
- A juvenile male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 78th Street West and Computer Avenue.
Oct. 21 - A 42-year-old man was arrested for driving after license cancellation at Highway 100 and Highway 62.
- An auto theft was reported on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
- $250 worth of assorted items were reported stolen on the 5000 block of Vernon Avenue.
- A 27-year-old man was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop at Highway 169 and Interstate 494.
- A 55-year-old man was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 66th Street West.
Oct. 22 - Two men, ages 24 and 26, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and firearms after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 66th Street West.
- A 21-year-old man was arrested for driving with no insurance at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
- Two purses/wallets were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6300 block of Peacedale Avenue, for a $300 loss.
- A license plate was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Gallagher Drive.
- A license plate was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
- $100 worth of clothing was reported stolen on the 5300 block of Kellogg Avenue.
- $1,355 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen in a burglary reported on the 5400 block of Halifax Lane.
- Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6300 block of Peacedale Avenue.
- A 27-year-old man was arrested for driving without insurance on Highway 100 north of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
- A $1,500 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Edinborough Way.
- Harassment was reported on the 5400 block of France Avenue South.
- The theft of a $600 pair of sunglasses was reported on the 4600 block of Tower Street.
- A $1,200 catalytic converter was reported stolen at Tavern on France, 6740 France Ave.
- $35 worth of consumable goods were reported stolen from Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
- Keys and credit cards were among the items stolen from a vehicle at LA Fitness, 4175 76th Ave. W., for a $336 loss.
- A 49-year-old woman was arrested for DWI at Highway 169 and Valley View Road.
Oct. 23 - $3,000 worth of tools were reported stolen in a burglary on the 6200 block of Peacedale Avenue.
- A 25-year-old man was arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop at 50th Street West and Arden Avenue.
