For Nov. 4-10, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

Nov. 4 – A 37-year-old man was arrested on the 6800 block of York Avenue for obstruction of the legal process and providing a false name to an officer.

Property damage was reported on the 3900 block of 49 ½ Street.

Damage to property was reported on the 4000 block of West 51st Street.

After a traffic stop near Southtown Drive and Xerxes Avenue, a 35-year-old man was arrested for giving false information to police.

Graffiti was reported on the 6200 block of Strachauer Park.

$300 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.

A license plate was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.

A 37-year-old man was arrested for trespassing at Southdale Center.

Nov. 5 – An iPad and cash were reported stolen at Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 6545 France Ave.

A $580 iPhone was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.

A bicycle was reported stolen on the 3900 block of West 50th Street, for a $1 loss.

$2,725 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4200 block of West 42nd Street.

Nov. 6 – A 51-year-old man was arrested for hit-and-run after a crash on the 6400 block of Tracy Avenue.

A drivers’ license, cash and credit cards were reported stolen, for a $6 loss.

The theft of a $999 iPhone was reported at the AT&T store in Southdale Center.

A 65-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI in the parking lot of Southdale Center.

An auto theft was reported at the Westin Edina Galleria.

Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4400 block of Parklawn Court.

A $300 iPhone was reported stolen on the 6000 block of Kaymar Drive.

Nov. 7 – A 53-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 44th Street.

Nov. 8 – A swindling was reported at Wings Financial Credit Union, 7300 France Ave.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at Macy’s in Southdale Center on a Minnesota Department of Corrections felony warrant, for obstructing the legal process and for giving false information to police.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at York Avenue and Edinborough Way.

A wallet containing $21 was reported stolen at Core Power Yoga, 7495 France Ave, for a total property loss of $51.

A laptop computer and backpack were reported stolen on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue, for a $431 loss.

$173 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue.

Nov. 9 – A 35-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 6600 block of York Avenue.

A 37-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Valley View Road.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 6200 block of Highway 100.

A 16-year-old juvenile male was arrested for marijuana possession on the 6400 block of Tracy Avenue.

Nov. 10 – A 24-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.

An 18-year-old man was arrested for stealing $319 worth of miscellaneous clothing at Southdale Center.

