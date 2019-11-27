For Nov. 4-10, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 4 – A 37-year-old man was arrested on the 6800 block of York Avenue for obstruction of the legal process and providing a false name to an officer.
Property damage was reported on the 3900 block of 49 ½ Street.
Damage to property was reported on the 4000 block of West 51st Street.
After a traffic stop near Southtown Drive and Xerxes Avenue, a 35-year-old man was arrested for giving false information to police.
Graffiti was reported on the 6200 block of Strachauer Park.
$300 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
A 37-year-old man was arrested for trespassing at Southdale Center.
Nov. 5 – An iPad and cash were reported stolen at Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists, 6545 France Ave.
A $580 iPhone was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A bicycle was reported stolen on the 3900 block of West 50th Street, for a $1 loss.
$2,725 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4200 block of West 42nd Street.
Nov. 6 – A 51-year-old man was arrested for hit-and-run after a crash on the 6400 block of Tracy Avenue.
A drivers’ license, cash and credit cards were reported stolen, for a $6 loss.
The theft of a $999 iPhone was reported at the AT&T store in Southdale Center.
A 65-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI in the parking lot of Southdale Center.
An auto theft was reported at the Westin Edina Galleria.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4400 block of Parklawn Court.
A $300 iPhone was reported stolen on the 6000 block of Kaymar Drive.
Nov. 7 – A 53-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 44th Street.
Nov. 8 – A swindling was reported at Wings Financial Credit Union, 7300 France Ave.
A 29-year-old man was arrested at Macy’s in Southdale Center on a Minnesota Department of Corrections felony warrant, for obstructing the legal process and for giving false information to police.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at York Avenue and Edinborough Way.
A wallet containing $21 was reported stolen at Core Power Yoga, 7495 France Ave, for a total property loss of $51.
A laptop computer and backpack were reported stolen on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue, for a $431 loss.
$173 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue.
Nov. 9 – A 35-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 6600 block of York Avenue.
A 37-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Valley View Road.
A 29-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 6200 block of Highway 100.
A 16-year-old juvenile male was arrested for marijuana possession on the 6400 block of Tracy Avenue.
Nov. 10 – A 24-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
An 18-year-old man was arrested for stealing $319 worth of miscellaneous clothing at Southdale Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.