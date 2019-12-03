For Nov. 18-24, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 18 – $10 worth of cigarettes were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Interlachen Boulevard.
A 44-year-old man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave.
A garage door sensor was reported stolen on the 5500 block of Brook Drive.
A 27-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting $150 worth of currency at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Nov. 19 – A purse and cash was reported stolen at Good Leadership Enterprises, 7400 Metro Boulevard, for a $1,600 loss.
Identity theft was reported on the 6500 block of Bissen Circle.
Nov. 20 – A 40-year-old woman was arrested for selling tobacco to a person under age 21 on the 5400 block of France Ave.
A kitchen pan and fondue pot were reported stolen on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 5100 block of West 76th Street.
Several items were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Southdale YMCA, for a $3 loss.
Graffiti was reported on the 4900 block of France Avenue.
A credit card and cash were reported stolen on the 6700 block of Valley View Road, for a $61 loss.
Fraud was reported on the 6700 block of Lincoln Drive.
A cellphone, cash, driver’s license and debit card were reported stolen on the 7300 block of York Avenue, for an $811 loss.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for a tobacco violation at Quick Snacks in Southdale Center.
A 54-year-old man was arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
A 23-year-old man was arrested for marijuana possession after a traffic stop at York Avenue and Southdale Circle.
Nov. 21 – A $2,362 bicycle was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5700 block of Tucker Lane.
A 49-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting $480 worth of miscellaneous merchandise at Target, 7000 York Ave.
The presence of an intoxicated person was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
A 39-year-old man was arrested for driving with a revoked license on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Nov. 22 – Checks were reported stolen on the 7100 block of Metro Boulevard, for a $25 loss.
A 19-year-old man was arrested for intent to escape vehicle tax after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
A burglary was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a $13,030 loss.
A 44-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
$1,700 worth of eyeglass frames were reported stolen at The Optical, 3939 W. 50th St.
Fraud was reported at the Apple Store in Southdale Center.
$650 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive.
An assault was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
Terroristic threats were reported on the 6300 block of Xerxes Avenue.
Nov. 23 – A 23-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on the 5800 block of France Avenue.
A 48-year-old man was arrested for providing false information to an officer on the 5500 block of West 66th Street.
A 31-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI in the area of southbound Highway 169 and Highway 212.
Nov. 24 – A 33-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 5100 block of Arcadia Avenue.
A 24-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at West 50th Street and Highway 100.
A 38-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault.
A 27-year-old man was arrested for trespassing at Southdale Center.
$254 worth of items were reported stolen at the Galleria.
An iPhone and cash were reported stolen at the Southdale Center Dave & Buster’s, for an $875 loss.
A 29-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
A 40-year-old woman was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession after a traffic stop at Parklawn Avenue and West 77th Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.