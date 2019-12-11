For Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

Nov. 25 – Found property was reported on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.

A 47-year-old man was arrested for drug possession and fleeing police on the 5000 block of Highway 100.

A 51-year-old woman was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 5100 block of Wooddale Avenue.

Leather gloves, ladies’ shoes and women’s apparel were reported stolen in a package theft on the 6400 block of Indian Hills Road, for a $1,859 loss.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested for stealing $372 worth of merchandise from Target, 7000 York Ave.

$13,400 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen in a burglary on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.

A 26-year-old man was arrested for providing false information to an officer on Highway 100 near Benton Avenue.

Nov. 26 – $291 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen in a theft on the 3300 block of Hazelton Road.

$1,491 worth of items were reported stolen in a theft on the 6300 block of France Avenue.

A 21-year-old man was arrested for giving false information to an officer on the 7000 block of Normandale Road.

Two 18-year-old men were arrested for marijuana possession after a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Valley View Road.

A 40-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Blake Road and Jeffrey Lane.

Nov. 27 – Three 18-year-old men were arrested for minor alcohol consumption on Warden Avenue near Gate Park.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault.

Identity theft and fraud were reported at an undetermined location.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting $157 worth of groceries on the 3900 block of West 50th Street.

A 30-year-old man was arrested for driving with a cancelled license on Highway 62 at Gleason Road.

Nov. 28 – $1,072 worth of items were stolen in a theft at Southdale Center.

A coat, wallet, sunglasses and cigarettes were reported stolen at the Southdale YMCA, for a $453 loss.

Credit cards were reported stolen on the 5900 block of Ewing Avenue.

A 15-year-old juvenile male was arrested for shoplifting a $79 puffer jacket from Macy’s in Southdale Center.

Nov. 29 – A man was arrested for second-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 near West 50th Street.

A disturbance was reported on the 5400 block of Benton Avenue.

$1,182 worth of fragrances were reported stolen at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave.

A 24-year-old man and two women, ages 22 and 23, and were arrested at Macy’s in Southdale Center for stealing $861 worth of apparel and possession of theft tools.

A $117 North Face jacket was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

$805 worth of items were reported stolen at Tavern 23, 7651 France Avenue.

Children’s clothing and a diaper bag were reported stolen at the Galleria, for a $240 loss.

Nov. 30 – A 25-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 4500 block of West 70th Street.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for DWI and drug possession in the area of West 76th Street and York Avenue.

Dec. 1 – A burglary reported on the 4900 block of Arden Avenue resulted in a $1 loss.

