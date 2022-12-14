For Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 28
A theft was reported at Lili Salon Spa at 3180 Galleria for an estimated loss of $359.
An Amazon package was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue for an estimated loss of $15.
A letter was reported stolen on the 4600 block of Merilane for an estimated loss of $1.
A theft was reported at Lili Salon Spa at 3180 Galleria for an estimated loss of $664.
A 57-year-old male was arrested for theft at Target at 7000 York Ave. S. for an estimated loss of $3,658.
Gloves were reported stolen at 7001 York Ave. S. for an estimated loss of $30.
Shoplifting was reported at the 100 block of Southdale Center for an estimated loss of $1,200.
A recovered stolen vehicle was reported at Walgreens at 6975 York Ave. S.
Nov. 29
A burglary was reported at the 3900 block of West 50th Street for an estimated loss of $241.
A theft was reported at the 3900 block of West 50th Street for an estimated loss of $291.
A report of suspicious activity was reported at the 3100 block of West 69th Street.
A 39-year-old male was arrested for driving after revocation after being involved at a traffic stop at 3600 Hazelton Rd.
Nov. 30
A 52-year-old man was arrested for selling alcohol to a minor at Olives Restaurant at 5820 Lincoln Dr.
An adult female was arrested for trespassing at Fairview Southdale Hospital at 6401 S. France Ace. S.
A stolen trailer was reported on the 7300 block of Bush Lake Road for an estimated loss of $12,000.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 7600 block of France Avenue in the Nash Finch parking lot for an estimated loss of $1.
A wood pallet was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Washington Avenue South for an estimated loss of $20.
A 21-year-old female was arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor at Barrio at 5036 France Ave. S.
A 33-year-old female was arrested for liquor violation at Pajarito at 3910 W. 50th St.
A liquor violation was reported at the 6600 block of York Avenue South.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for selling liquor to a minor at Dave and Buster’s at 500 Southdale Center.
Dec. 1
A 21-year-old male was arrested for prohibited person in possession of a firearm after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
A burglary was reported on the 5300 block of Wooddale Avenue of credit/debit cards, a driver’s license, a wallet, a makeup bag, makeup and money for an estimated loss of $650.
A trailer was reported stolen at the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive for an estimated loss of $10,000.
Money was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Parnell Avenue for an estimated loss of $5,000.
A Minnesota driver’s license, a wallet, two debit cards and a social security card were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of 77th Street for an estimated loss of $25.
A gaming laptop, prescription drug, graphing calculator, AirPods Pro and headphones were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4000 block of West 51st Street for an estimated loss of $2,021.
A 17-year-old male was arrested for possession of narcotics after being involved in a traffic stop at 7200 York Ave. S.
Dec. 2
A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 5800 block of Schaefer Road.
A domestic situation was reported and, after officers investigated the circumstances, a 14-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault.
Dec. 3
A 24-year-old male was arrested for DWI and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, a 25-year-old male was arrested for carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol and a 27-year-old male was arrested for carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Highway 62.
A garage access card and vehicle documents were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive for an estimated loss of $25.
Credit/debit cards, boxed lego sets, a garage access card and identity documents were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Gallagher Road for an estimated loss of $205.
Medical/lab equipment, jewelry/precious metals/gems, a foot soak and a garage access card were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Road for an estimated loss of $11,495.
A 19-year-old male was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Eden Avenue.
Dec. 4
Theft was reported on the 6900 block of York Avenue. The suspect vehicle was located and fled the scene.
A 23-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety after being involved in a traffic stop at Eden Avenue and 50th Street.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for fourth degree DWI after being involved in a traffic stop on southbound Highway 100, near 66th Street West.
A 16-year-old female was arrested for DWI after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
A license plate was reported stolen at the AMC parking lot at 400 Southdale Center for an estimated loss of $1.
A subwoofer speaker was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
A stolen vehicle was reported on the 4900 block of 77th Street West.
A stolen vehicle fled from officers on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
A 46-year-old male was arrested for DWI after being involved in a traffic stop on the 5100 block of Industrial Boulevard.
For Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, Edina Police responded to the following calls:Nov. 28A theft was reported at Lili Salon Spa at 3180 Galleria for an estimated loss of $359.An Amazon package was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue for an estimated loss of $15.A letter was reported stolen on the 4600 block of Merilane for an estimated loss of $1.A theft was reported at Lili Salon Spa at 3180 Galleria for an estimated loss of $664.A 57-year-old male was arrested for theft at Target at 7000 York Ave. S. for an estimated loss of $3,658.Gloves were reported stolen at 7001 York Ave. S. for an estimated loss of $30.Shoplifting was reported at the 100 block of Southdale Center for an estimated loss of $1,200.A recovered stolen vehicle was reported at Walgreens at 6975 York Ave. S.Nov. 29A burglary was reported at the 3900 block of West 50th Street for an estimated loss of $241.A theft was reported at the 3900 block of West 50th Street for an estimated loss of $291.A report of suspicious activity was reported at the 3100 block of West 69th Street.A 39-year-old male was arrested for driving after revocation after being involved at a traffic stop at 3600 Hazelton Rd.Nov. 30A 52-year-old man was arrested for selling alcohol to a minor at Olives Restaurant at 5820 Lincoln Dr.An adult female was arrested for trespassing at Fairview Southdale Hospital at 6401 S. France Ace. S. A stolen trailer was reported on the 7300 block of Bush Lake Road for an estimated loss of $12,000.A license plate was reported stolen on the 7600 block of France Avenue in the Nash Finch parking lot for an estimated loss of $1. A wood pallet was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Washington Avenue South for an estimated loss of $20.A 21-year-old female was arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor at Barrio at 5036 France Ave. S. A 33-year-old female was arrested for liquor violation at Pajarito at 3910 W. 50th St. A liquor violation was reported at the 6600 block of York Avenue South. A 24-year-old male was arrested for selling liquor to a minor at Dave and Buster’s at 500 Southdale Center.Dec. 1A 21-year-old male was arrested for prohibited person in possession of a firearm after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.A burglary was reported on the 5300 block of Wooddale Avenue of credit/debit cards, a driver’s license, a wallet, a makeup bag, makeup and money for an estimated loss of $650.A trailer was reported stolen at the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive for an estimated loss of $10,000.Money was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Parnell Avenue for an estimated loss of $5,000.A Minnesota driver’s license, a wallet, two debit cards and a social security card were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of 77th Street for an estimated loss of $25.A gaming laptop, prescription drug, graphing calculator, AirPods Pro and headphones were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4000 block of West 51st Street for an estimated loss of $2,021.A 17-year-old male was arrested for possession of narcotics after being involved in a traffic stop at 7200 York Ave. S. Dec. 2A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 5800 block of Schaefer Road.A domestic situation was reported and, after officers investigated the circumstances, a 14-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault.Dec. 3A 24-year-old male was arrested for DWI and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, a 25-year-old male was arrested for carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol and a 27-year-old male was arrested for carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Highway 62.A garage access card and vehicle documents were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive for an estimated loss of $25.Credit/debit cards, boxed lego sets, a garage access card and identity documents were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Gallagher Road for an estimated loss of $205.Medical/lab equipment, jewelry/precious metals/gems, a foot soak and a garage access card were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Road for an estimated loss of $11,495.A 19-year-old male was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Eden Avenue. Dec. 4Theft was reported on the 6900 block of York Avenue. The suspect vehicle was located and fled the scene.A 23-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety after being involved in a traffic stop at Eden Avenue and 50th Street. A 36-year-old male was arrested for fourth degree DWI after being involved in a traffic stop on southbound Highway 100, near 66th Street West.A 16-year-old female was arrested for DWI after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.A license plate was reported stolen at the AMC parking lot at 400 Southdale Center for an estimated loss of $1. A subwoofer speaker was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.A stolen vehicle was reported on the 4900 block of 77th Street West. A stolen vehicle fled from officers on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue. A 46-year-old male was arrested for DWI after being involved in a traffic stop on the 5100 block of Industrial Boulevard.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.