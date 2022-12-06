For Nov. 21-27, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Nov. 21
Fraud was reported on the 4000 block of Wood End Drive.
A trailer was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Vernon Lane for an estimated loss of $9,000.
Damage to property was reported on the 7300 block of Washington Avenue South.
A domestic situation was reported and, after an investigation of the circumstances, a 29-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault.
A domestic situation was reported and, after an investigation of the circumstances, a 48-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault.
A violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order was reported on the 6300 block of Peacedale Avenue.
Nov. 22
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
Theft was reported at Speedway, 5401 France Ave. S.
Found property was reported on the 4300 block of Highway 62.
A 28-year-old male was arrested for burglary at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S., for an estimated property loss of $20.
Nov. 23
Clothing was reported stolen at Louis Vuitton, 3625 Galleria, for an estimated property loss of $2,735.
A 28-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S., for an estimated property loss of $153.
Door knobs were reported stolen on the 4100 block of 76th Street West for an estimated property loss of $48.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for assault on the 5000 block of Wooddale Lane.
Nov. 24
A 34-year-old male was arrested for DWI after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 169 and Seventh Street.
A 29-year-old female was arrested for DWI after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 70th Street.
A 19-year-old male was arrested for drug possession on the 7000 block of France Avenue South.
Nov. 25
A light timer was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Grove Street for an estimated property loss of $25.
A theft was reported at the Southdale Center Sephora for an estimated loss of $429.
A theft was reported at the Southdale Center Sephora for an estimated loss of $599.
A 44-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Highway 169.
Nov. 26
A 27-year-old female was arrested for DWI after being involved in a traffic stop on 70th Street and West Shore Road.
A 45-year-old female was arrested for DWI after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 70th Street.
A drug-related call was reported on the 4000 block of 51st Street West.
Men’s clothing was reported stolen at the Southdale Center Macy’s for an estimated loss of $418.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
A warrant arrest was made on the 5500 block of Highway 100.
An adult male was arrested for DWI after being involved in a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Interstate 494.
Nov. 27
Damage to property was reported on the 6000 block of Arbor Lane.
A hit-and-run was reported on the 6200 block of Hansen Road.
A 43-year-old male was arrested for providing false information to police after being involved in a traffic stop at Valley View Road and Hillside Road.
An assault was reported in the parking lot of Southdale Center.
A residential water boiler was reported stolen on the 5500 block of Lincoln Drive for an estimated loss of $3,000.
Two males, ages 18 and 17, were arrested for possession of narcotics after being involved in a traffic stop at York Avenue South and 66th Street West.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.