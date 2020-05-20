For May 4-9, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
May 4 – A man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order on the 7400 block of York Avenue South.
Miscellaneous charging cables and a garage door opener were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6900 block of Langford Court, for a $40 loss.
$673 worth of miscellaneous items were reported shoplifted on the 4900 block of France Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 3200 block of West 69th Street.
A check forgery was reported on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.
Fraud was reported on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle.
$343 worth of items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6100 block of Olinger Boulevard.
Fraud was reported on the 5100 block of Williams Avenue.
A purse and clothing were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6500 block of France Avenue, for an $80 loss.
May 5 – $2,000 worth of cigarettes were reported stolen on the 5400 block of France Avenue.
A 40-year-old man was arrested for driving with a canceled license at France Avenue and Highway 62.
May 6 – Damage to property was reported on the 4100 block of Grimes Avenue.
Damage to property was reported on the 5900 block of Ruth Drive.
Graffiti was reported on the 4000 block of West 51st Street.
A 47-year-old man was arrested for stealing a mini-bar key and a laptop computer on the 3200 block of the Galleria, for a $500 loss.
$1,000 cash was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5600 block of Melody Lake Drive.
$2,400 worth of auto parts were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Eden Avenue.
May 7 – A 19-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on the 7100 block of Cornelia Drive.
Property damage was reported on the 4100 block of Grimes Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 6100 block of Tracy Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 3200 block of West 70th Street.
Fraud was reported on the 6400 block of York Avenue.
$625 worth of items were reported stolen on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
May 8 – A theft was reported on the 6400 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
A 49-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting $245 worth of meat at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave.
May 9 – Property damage was reported on the 4000 block of Inglewood Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue.
