For May 11-17, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

May 11 – The theft of $501 worth of vehicle parts was reported on the 7400 block of York Avenue.

The theft of $501 worth of vehicle parts was reported on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.

May 12 – $229 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Blake Road and Belmore Lane.

A case of fraud resulted in a $569 loss reported on the 3100 block of West 69th Street.

May 13 – A ring, bracelet, and earrings were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a $1,000 loss.

May 14 – Damage to property was reported on the 3900 block of Market Street.

A 30-year-old man was arrested for obstructing the legal process and trespassing at Fairview Southdale Hospital.

A $400 catalytic converter was reported stolen at a business at 7705 Bush Lake Road.

May 15 – A vehicle theft was reported on the 7400 block of Metro Boulevard.

The theft of $600 worth of sports equipment was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue.

The theft of a $400 bicycle was reported on the 7400 block of York Avenue.

May 16 – The theft of $90 worth of coins and checks was reported at Our Lady of Grace Church, 5071 Eden Ave.

Graffiti was reported at West 70th Street and York Avenue.

$61 worth of grocery items were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue.

May 17 – A 50-year-old man was arrested for stealing $129 worth of grocery items on the 3900 block of West 50th Street.

An identity theft was reported on the 4600 block of Casco Avenue.

