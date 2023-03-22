Below are some of the incidents reported to the Edina Police Department for March 9-11:
THEFT:
• March 6 at 10:54 a.m., 69th Street West
• March 6 at 11:40 a.m., Ashcroft Avenue
• March 6 at 11:38 a.m., Concord Avenue
• March 6 at 11:47 a.m., Southdale Center
• March 6 at 12:05 p.m., Sunnyside Road
• March 6 at 12:11 p.m., Bruce Avenue
• March 6 at 4:28 p.m., France Avenue South
• March 6 at 4:31 p.m., Scott Terrace
• March 6 at 5:36 p.m., 60th Street West
• March 7 at 10:52 a.m., Southdale Center
• March 7 at 11:34 a.m., Woodcrest Drive
• March 7 at 4:47 p.m., 78th Street West
• March 7 at 5:28 p.m., Southdale Center
• March 8 at 7:25 a.m., Parklawn Avenue
• March 8 at 3:53 p.m., Galleria
• March 9 at 9:25 a.m., Abbott Avenue South
• March 9 at 11:05 a.m., Market Street
• March 9 at 11:17 a.m., Southdale Center
• March 9 at 4:59 p.m., Southdale Center
• March 10 at 9:26 a.m., 66th Street West
• March 11 at 10:58 a.m., Glouchester Drive
BURGLARY:
• March 5 at 5:27 p.m., Southdale Center
• March 6 at 9:58 a.m., France Avenue South
ROBBERY:
• March 11 at 8:31 p.m., York Avenue South
DAMAGE TO PROPERTY:
• March 10 at 9:18 a.m., Cahill Road
DRUG-RELATED:
• March 7 at 11:03 a.m., Valley View Road
WARRANT ARREST:
• March 9 at 8:54 a.m., 76th Street West
ANIMAL BITE:
• March 8 at 12:25 p.m., Dunberry Lane
ASSAULT:
• March 11 at 8:59 a.m., 65th Street West
DOMESTIC:
• March 10 at 5:14 p.m., Vernon Avenue
TRESPASS:
• March 5 at 6:56 a.m., Southdale Center
IDENTITY THEFT:
• March 7 at 5:07 p.m., Edina Industrial Boulevard
FRAUD:
• March 7 at 5:27 p.m., Dalrymple Road
• March 9 at 1:09 p.m., Mark Terrace Drive
• March 9 at 6:10 p.m., Sherwood Avenue
• March 10 at 12:26 p.m., Vernon Avenue
DWI:
• March 8 at 7:49 p.m., Arcadia Avenue
• March 10 at 4:22 p.m., 77th Street entrance ramp
• March 10 at 11:44 p.m., Highway 100
DISTURBANCE:
• March 9 at 8:20 a.m., France Avenue South
LOST PROPERTY:
• March 6 at 4:14 p.m., Valley View Road
FOUND PROPERTY:
• March 10 at 7:41 a.m., Concord Avenue
FLEE IN MOTOR
VEHICLE:
• March 8 at 11:27 p.m., Oak Glen Road
MISCELLANEOUS/OTHER:
• March 7 at 1:57 p.m., 44th Street West
• March 9 at 10:16 p.m., Edinborough Way
• March 11 at 1:17 a.m., Southdale Center
Editor’s note: Due to a new records management system, the format of the Edina Police Dwwepartment’s weekly crime report has changed, according to a city of Edina spokesperson. The new format provides less detail on the location and nature of the incidents listed. In addition to the Sun Current, the crime report can be found on the Police Department’s website, edinamn.gov/326/Crime-Reports-Map. The crime map found on that website does not have current data; it stopped receiving data when the new system was implemented Feb. 21, according to the city.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.