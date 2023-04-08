The following are some of the incidents reported to the Edina Police Department for March 19-25:
THEFT:
• March 19 at 3:29 p.m., Gallagher Drive
• March 19 at 2:21 p.m., Southdale Center
• March 19 at 2:55 p.m., Interlachen Boulevard
• March 20 at 7:40 a.m., Gallagher Drive
• March 20 at 1:16 p.m., Concord Avenue
• March 20 at 4:25 p.m., France Avenue South
• March 20 at 7:17 p.m., Southdale Center
• March 20 at 7:44 p.m., York Avenue South
• March 21 at 7:29 a.m., York Avenue South
• March 21 at 1:15 p.m., York Avenue South
• March 21 at 2:33 p.m., York Avenue South
• March 22 at 10:44 p.m., Dewey Hill Road
• March 23 at 7:27 a.m., Dewey Hill Road
• March 23 at 3:41 p.m., France Avenue South
• March 24 at 12:13 p.m., Vernon Avenue
• March 24 at 4:26 p.m., Washington Avenue South
• March 24 at 5:28 p.m., 50th Street West
BURGLARY:
• March 21 at 5:57 p.m., Southdale Center
• March 23 at 2:53 p.m., Southdale Center
DISTURBANCE:
• March 19 at 7:35 a.m., Ridgeview Drive
• March 19 at 5:43 p.m., Amundson Avenue
• March 19 at 9:58 p.m., Whiting Avenue
• March 20 at 9:53 a.m., Ridgeview Drive
• March 20 at 1:45 p.m., 50th Street West
HIT AND RUN:
• March 23 at 3:41 p.m., 70th Street West
TRESPASS:
• March 19 at 7 a.m., Southdale Center
• March 22 at 2:08 a.m., York Avenue South
ASSIST OTHER
AGENCY:
• March 25 at 1:57 p.m., Portland Avenue South
WEAPON VIOLATION:
• March 24 at 2:38 a.m., Highway 62
WARRANT ARREST:
• March 19 at 6:54 p.m., Minnesota Drive
• March 22 at 10:26 a.m., Southdale Center
DAMAGE TO
PROPERTY:
• March 23 at 8:21 a.m., France Avenue South
ASSAULT:
• March 24 at 1:12 p.m., Southdale Center
FOUND PROPERTY:
• March 24 at 2:40 p.m., Olinger Boulevard
• March 24 at 6:57 p.m., Vernon Avenue
RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE:
• March 21 at 11:40 p.m., Highway 62 eastbound Exit Ramp
• March 25 at 4:11 a.m., Oak Glen Road
FLEE IN MOTOR
VEHICLE:
• March 24 at 7:45 p.m., Southdale Center
MISCELLANEOUS/OTHER:
• March 22 at 2:12 p.m., McCauley Trail South
• March 22 at 4:07 p.m., Amundson Avenue
• March 24 at 12:49 p.m., Morningside Road
FRAUD:
• March 21 at 5:01 p.m., Metro Boulevard
DOMESTIC:
• March 19 at 4:03 p.m., Jefferson Avenue South
• March 23 at 9:47 p.m., 66th Street West
DWI:
• March 23 at 7:50 p.m., 70th Street West
• March 24 at 10:12 p.m., France Avenue South
CRASH - NO INJURY:
• March 25 at 7:15 p.m., Edina Court
DRUG-RELATED:
• March 21 at 1:01 p.m., 50th Street West
