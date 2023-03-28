The following are some of the incidents reported to the Edina Police Department for March 12-18:
THEFT:
• March 12 at 11:44 a.m., Southdale Center
• March 14 at 11:43 a.m., Morningside Road
• March 15 at 7:01 a.m., Oak Glen Road
• March 15 at 8:28 p.m., Southdale Center
• March 16 at 7:34 a.m., Fairfax Avenue
• March 16 at 9:01 a.m., France Avenue South
• March 16 at 4:30 p.m., Sunnyside Road
• March 18 at 10:12 a.m., Gallagher Drive
• March 18 at 1:19 p.m., Johnson Drive
DISTURBANCE:
• March 16 at 6:06 p.m., Benton Avenue
ROBBERY:
• March 14 at 11:07 a.m., Amundson Avenue
BURGLARY:
• March 12 at 1:24 p.m., 50th Street West
• March 12 at 1:37 p.m., 50th Street West
• March 15 at 9:00 p.m., 70th Street West
• March 17 at 4:09 p.m., York Avenue South
DWI:
• March 14 at 7:54 a.m., France Avenue South
• March 17 at 8:57 p.m., France Avenue South
• March 18 at 10:57 p.m., France Avenue South
DAMAGE TO
PROPERTY:
• March 15 at 8:45 a.m., Antrim Road
WARRANT ARREST:
• March 14 at 11:55 p.m., 65th Street West
• March 18 at 9:06 p.m., American Boulevard West Frontage Road
DOMESTIC:
• March 12 at 8:05 p.m., Cahill Road
IDENTITY THEFT:
• March 14 at 10:27 a.m., Valley View Road
FRAUD:
• March 13 at 12:55 p.m., France Avenue South
• March 15 at 1:43 p.m., Yvonne Terrace
FOUND PROPERTY:
• March 16 at 5:54 p.m., France Avenue South
DISORDERLY
CONDUCT:
• March 16 at 5:12 p.m., Southdale Center
ASSIST OTHER
AGENCY:
• March 15 at 12:36 a.m., Mitchell Road
• March 15 at 1:20 p.m., France Avenue South
RECOVERED
STOLEN VEHICLE:
• March 16 at 8:35 p.m., Highway 62
THREATS OF
VIOLENCE:
• March 16 at 11:54 a.m., Grove Street
TRAFFIC STOP:
• March 15 at 9:12 p.m., 50th Street exit ramp
MISCELLANEOUS/OTHER:
• March 12 at 10:20 p.m., 53rd Street West
• March 13 at 12:24 p.m., Mohawk Trail
• March 13 at 4:45 p.m., Summit Avenue
• March 17 at 9:01 a.m., Brookside Court
• March 13 at 11:22 p.m., Parklawn Avenue
• March 16 at 10:04 p.m., Market Street
VULNERABLE ADULT:
• March 17 at 8:59 a.m., Orchard Lane
CRASH - NO INJURY:
• March 17 at 4:02 p.m., Eden Avenue entrance ramp
Editor’s note: Due to a new records management system, the format of the Edina Police Department’s weekly crime report has changed, according to a city of Edina spokesperson. The new format provides less detail on the location and nature of the incidents listed. In addition to the Sun Current, the crime report can be found on the Police Department’s website, edinamn.gov/326/Crime-Reports-Map. The crime map found on that website does not have current data; it stopped receiving data when the new system was implemented Feb. 21, according to the city. A new map system is in progress, according to a note on the Police Department ‘s website.
