For June 8-14, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
June 8 – A burglary was reported on the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive.
A weed trimmer and a leaf blower were reported stolen on the 6000 block of Bonnie Brae Drive, for a $648 loss.
A violation of a harassment order was reported on the 5900 block of Oaklawn Avenue.
Damage to property was reported on the 7600 block of France Avenue.
$267 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7300 block of France Avenue.
The theft of $42 worth of items was reported on the 7300 block of France Avenue.
A coin purse, cash, a driver’s license and credit cards were reported stolen at MedSpa, 4444 W. 77th St., for a $100 loss.
The theft of a $900 mountain bike was reported on the 4300 block of West 66th Street.
June 9 – A 33-year-old man was arrested for driving with a cancelled license at West 70th Street and York Avenue South.
Damage to property was reported on the 6300 block of John Harris Drive.
Graffiti was reported on the 5500 block of West 66th Street.
$1,000 worth of gift cards were reported stolen in a theft by swindle on the 5800 block of York Avenue.
Fraud was reported on the 4600 block of Bruce Avenue.
June 10 – $255 worth of tools were reported stolen on the 5900 block of Chowen Avenue.
A $50 Bluetooth speaker was reported stolen on the 6000 block of Chapel Drive.
A $20 yard sign was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Drew Avenue.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on the 7000 block of York Avenue South for shoplifting a hoverboard and a phone accessory, $159 worth of merchandise.
A 30-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault.
June 11 – A boy’s bicycle worth $85 was reported stolen in a burglary on the 6200 block of France Avenue South.
$100 worth of oxycodone was reported stolen at Fairview Southdale Hospital.
An identity theft was reported on the 5500 block of Lakeview Drive.
An identity theft was reported on the 4800 block of Rutledge Avenue.
A girl’s bicycle worth $1,000 was reported stolen on the 3900 block of West 50th Street.
A wallet was reported stolen on the 5400 block of Abbott Place, for a $24 loss.
June 12 – No incidents listed.
June 13 – A 16-year-old man was arrested on the 4300 block of Philbrook Lane for underaged consumption, fleeing police on foot and providing false information to an officer.
A 32-year-old man was arrested for drug possession and providing false information to an officer after a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
Police received an animal complaint on the 6000 block of Tamarac Avenue.
An identity theft was reported on the 40 block of Bello Drive.
June 14 – No incidents listed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.