For July 4-10, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
July 4 – $1,500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
Assault was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
A windbreaker jacket, headphones, backpack and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at AMC in Southdale Center, for a loss of $432.
July 5 – Property damage was reported on the 4500 block of Arden Avenue.
Handbags were reported stolen at the Galleria, for a loss of $2,580.
Bikes worth $750 were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
A Crate & Barrel lantern was reported stolen on the 3900 block of 58th Street West.
A vehicle fleeing police was reported on the 4200 block of 66th Street.
Property damage was reported on the 5500 block of Oak Glen Road.
July 6 – Credit cards, cash, keys and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5200 block of Kelsey Terrace, for a loss of $406.
Cash and assorted keys were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Knoll Drive.
Domestic assault was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 5700 block of Camelback Drive.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7600 block of France Avenue.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for stealing a bucket hat, shorts and other clothing items at Southdale Center, for a loss of $312.
Social security cards, $200 and black purses were reported stolen from a vehicle at Braemar Golf Course, 6364 John Harris Drive.
A 30-year-old male was cited for driving with a canceled license and without insurance at Highway 212 and Highway 169.
July 7 – A Japanese maple tree was reported stolen on the 5500 block of Londonderry Road, for a loss of $800.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6400 block of Biscayne Boulevard.
A forgery was reported on the 7200 block of Ohms Lane.
$285 was reported stolen by fraud on the 3200 block of 66th Street West.
A 16-year-old male, 17-year-old female and 18-year-old male were arrested for possession of a firearm with an altered serial number at France Avenue South and 42nd Street West.
July 8 – A 24-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Highway 100.
$3,494 was reported stolen by swindle on the 6200 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Indian Hills Road.
Handbags, credit cards and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6800 block of Indian Hills Road, for a loss of $198.
A juvenile male was arrested for fleeing police at Everett Place and Tifton Drive.
A vehicle fleeing police was reported at southbound Highway 100, south of 66th Street West.
July 9 – A 51-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, DWI, driving with a canceled license, providing false information to police and for a warrant at 70th Street and Normandale Road. A 27-year-old female was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
A 28-year-old male was arrested for narcotics on Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
A 51-year-old male was arrested for robbery on the 5100 block of France Avenue South.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for stealing $152 worth of clothes at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 30-year-old female was arrested for stealing an air can worth $12 at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave.
Burglary and threats of violence were reported on the 4200 block of Philbrook Lane.
An adult male was arrested for shoplifting at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A welfare check was reported on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
July 10 – An adult male was arrested for attempted burglary on the 6300 block of Colony Way.
An adult female was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 27-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on the 6200 block of Peacedale Avenue South.
A hit-and-run was reported on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
A burglary was reported on the 5600 block of Woodcrest Drive.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Westwood Court.
