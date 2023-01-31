For Jan. 3-8, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 9
A North Face jacket and a pair of Uggs were reported stolen at LA Fitness at 4175 W. 76th St. for a loss of $450.
Damage to property was reported on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
Shots fired were reported at Southdale Mall at 10 Southdale Center.
Catalytic converters were reported stolen on the 5200 block of West 73rd Street for a loss of $1,500.
Clothing was reported stolen from Macy’s at 100 Southdale Center for a loss of $274.
Card fraud was reported at Minnesota Orthodontics at 7149 France Ave. S.
Jan. 10
A package was reported stolen on the 5300 block of Halifax Avenue South for a loss of $240.
Fraud was reported on the 6000 block of Lincoln Drive.
A package was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Villa Way for a loss of $197.
A disturbance was reported at Southdale Center.
A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
Jan. 11
A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 5800 block of Chowen Avenue South.
An attempted burglary was reported on the 4000 block of Sunnyside Road.
Debit/credit cards and a wallet were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4100 block of Grimes Avenue for a loss of $50.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4500 block of Arden Avenue.
A 52-year-old female was arrested for stealing $404 worth of items at Lunds and Byerlys.
Following a traffic stop at Tracy Avenue and Hawks Drive, a 38-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Jan. 12
A 42-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting and possession of burglary tools after stealing $698 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at 100 Southdale Center.
Jan. 13
Drug paraphernalia was found following a traffic stop on the 6400 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
Fraud was reported on the 5800 block of Creek Valley Road for a loss of $1,499.
A forgery was reported on the 5000 block of Interlachen Bluff.
A forgery was reported on the 7600 block of Washington Avenue South.
Fraud was reported at Jos. A. Bank at 7443 France Ave. for a loss of $107.
Following a traffic stop at 66th Street and York Avenue, a 33-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation.
Following a traffic stop at 50th Street and West Arden Avenue, a 21-year-old female was arrested for possession of narcotics.
Jan. 14
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 66th Street West, a 19-year-old female was arrested for drinking and driving.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 50th Street, a 35-year-old male was arrested for DWI.
Fraud was reported on the 7500 block of France Avenue South.
Jan. 15
A 21-year-old female was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm on the 4500 block of Valley View Road.
Counterfeit currency was reported on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
An assault was reported at Southdale Center.
