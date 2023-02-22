For Jan. 30 through Feb.11, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 30
A 33-year-old male was arrested for stealing a sweatshirt and sweatpants from Macy’s in Southdale Center for a loss of $266.
Jan. 31
A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 4100 block of West 50th Street.
A magazine and women’s shoes were reported stolen on the 4600 block of Browndale Avenue for a loss of $425.
Following a traffic stop near Tracy Avenue and Ridgeway Road, a 38-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI.
An order for protection violation was reported on the 6900 block of York Avenue.
Money was reported stolen at the YMCA, 7355 York Ave. S., for a loss of $1.
Feb. 1
Threats of violence were reported at the Edina Police Department, 4801 W. 50th St.
A vehicle was reported fleeing police near northbound Highway 100, north of Benton Avenue.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for obstructing the legal process on the 3900 block of West 50th Street.
Feb. 2
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 70th Street, a 25-year-old male was arrested for not having car insurance.
A vehicle was reported stolen at LA Fitness, 4175 76th St. W.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue for a loss of $550.
A 44-year-old female was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order in the city of Edina.
License plates were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Brookside Court for a loss of $15.
An attempted theft from a vehicle was reported at Southdale Center at 10 Southdale Center.
Following a traffic stop at 7010 France Ave., a 29-year-old male was arrested for DWI.
Feb. 3
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4700 block of Golf Terrace.
Feb. 4
A tool box was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive for a loss of $1,500.
Following a traffic stop at 66th Street and Vincent Avenue, a 26-year-old male was arrested for DWI.
A theft by swindle was reported on the 5000 block of William Avenue for a loss of $350.
A driving complaint was reported which subsequently involved a vehicle fleeing from police on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
A theft in progress was reported at Walgreens at 6975 York Ave. S. for a loss of $5.
Feb. 5
Following a hit-and-run injury accident on the 6200 block of Xerxes Avenue, a 48-year-old male was arrested for criminal vehicular operation.
Miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4300 block of West 66th Street for a loss of $1,301.
A party was cited for giving police a false name on the 2300 block of Southdale Center.
Feb. 6
Following a traffic stop at 6800 France Ave. S., a 30-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting and numerous arrest warrants at the Edina Library Lot at 7001 York Ave. for a loss of $30.
A burglary was reported on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue.
A bowl and a laptop bag were reported stolen from the mail on the 4100 block of 76th Street West for a loss of $41.
A coin purse and Airpods were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5600 block of Hansen Road for a loss of $330.
An animal bite was reported at Banfield Veterinary Clinic, 5103 Gus Young Lane.
Property damage as a result of a hit and run accident was reported on the 7600 block of France Avenue South.
Feb. 7
A 42-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at Homewood Suites, 6600 York Ave. S.
A domestic assault was reported on the 5000 block of Vernon Avenue.
A US Bank debit and credit card, an iPhone 14 and a Minnesota driver’s license were reported stolen at Lifetime Fitness, 250 Southdale Center, for a loss of $953.
Feb. 8
Autoparts were reported stolen on the 3900 block of Market Street for a loss of $1.
Feb. 9
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Eden Avenue, a 30-year-old male was arrested for DWI.
A dog bite was reported on the 5200 block of Chantrey Road.
Threats of violence were reported on the 7400 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue for a loss of $500.
A towel, a knit beanie and a washcloth were reported stolen from Macy’s in 100 Southdale Center for a loss of $89.
Feb. 10
An assault was reported on the 3600 block of West 76th Street.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 70th Street, a 19-year-old male was arrested for providing false information to police.
Money was reported stolen from a Chase bank account on the 6400 block of Barrie Road.
A wallet was reported stolen at Fairview Southdale Hospital for a loss of $715.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Cahill Road
Shoplifting was reported at Macy’s in Southdale Center for a loss of $233.
Terroristic threats were reported on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue, an adult male was arrested for DWI.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 77th Street West, a 55-year-old female was arrested for not having car insurance.
Feb. 11
Following a traffic stop at Eden Avenue and Highway 100, an adult female was arrested for DWI.
A burglary was reported on the 7100 block of Cahill Road for a loss of $2,480.
A disturbance was reported on the 6200 block of Valley View Road.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4500 block of Valley View Road.
Following a traffic stop at Xerxes Avenue and Highway 494, a 41-year-old male was arrested for having no proof of car insurance.
