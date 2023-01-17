For Jan. 3-8, Edina Police responded to the following incidents:
Jan. 3
A dog bite was reported at Van Valkenburg Park.
Shoplifting was reported at Macy’s for a loss of $314.
Clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s for a loss of $712.
A disturbance was reported at Cub Foods at 6775 York Ave. S.
Jan. 4
Tequila was reported stolen on the 3200 block of Galleria for a loss of $130.
Jan. 5
A 20-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting at Macy’s for a loss of $182.
A 42-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault on the 6300 block of Mildred Avenue.
Jan. 6
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 70th Street West, a 19-year-old female was arrested for possession of narcotics.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3100 block of Heritage Drive.
A laptop bag, a Costco membership card, an insurance card and debit/credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 250 block of Southdale Center for a loss of $95.
A backpack, a knit scarf, a beanie, a Tommy Hilfiger hoodie and Tommy Hilfiger activewear was reported stolen from Macy’s, for a loss of $356.
An adult female was arrested for damaging property on the 3300 block of 66th Street West.
Cosmetics were reported stolen on the 100 block of Southdale Center for a loss of $201.
Target gift cards were reported stolen on the 6400 block of York Avenue South for a loss of $1,000.
Jan. 7
A purse and AirPods were reported stolen at 10 Southdale Center for a loss of $190.
Trespassing was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 169 and Londonderry Road, a 53-year-old female was arrested for a driver’s license violation.
Jan. 8
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 70th Street, a 32-year-old female was arrested for DWI.
A 60-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting $162 worth of merchandise from Target at 7000 York Ave.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Highway 169, a 56-year-old female was arrested for DWI.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.