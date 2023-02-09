For Jan. 16-29, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 16
A dog bite was reported on the 5800 block of Zenith Avenue South.
A disturbance was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
Prescription pills were reported stolen on the 3300 block Edinborough Way.
Jan. 17
An identity theft was reported on the 5900 block Saint Johns Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Parnell Avenue.
A burglary was reported on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue.
A gift card was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Dewey Hill Road for a loss of $773.
A package was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Tamarac Avenue for a loss of $180.
Vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 3300 block of West 66th Street for a loss of $1,001.
Fraud was reported at Cub Foods at 6775 York Ave. S. for a loss of $685.
Jan. 18
Following a traffic stop at Xerxes Avenue South and 66th Street West, a 49-year-old female was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6100 block of Birchcrest Drive.
Sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6100 block of Birchcrest Drive for a loss of $350.
An attempted vehicle theft was reported on the 7600 block of York Avenue South.
An assault was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
Damage to property was reported on the 7600 block of York Avenue South.
A wallet and money was reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South for a loss of $230.
Jan. 19
A 27-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 5200 block of Interlachen Boulevard.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen at Southdale Center for a loss of $600.
Following a traffic stop at 50th Street West and Arden Avenue, a 48-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 20
Shoplifting was reported on the 1500 block of Southdale Center.
A vehicle was reported stolen at 10 Southdale Center.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue, a 23-year-old male was arrested for posession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue, a 23-year-old male was arrested for DWI.
Jan. 21
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue for a loss of $1,500.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 4300 block of Brookside Court for a loss of $1,200.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue for a loss of $1,000.
Shoplifting was reported on the 5000 block of Vernon Avenue for a loss of $201.
An iPod, CDs and chargers were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7100 block of Lanham Lane for a loss of $145.
Fraud was reported on the 5200 block of Tifton Drive.
A cordless drill was reported stolen on the 4300 block of Brookside Court for a loss of $198.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 4300 block of Brookside Court for a loss of $2,000.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6800 block of Langford Drive for a loss of $1,500.
Theft was reported at Fairview Southdale Hospital at 6401 France Ave S. for a loss of $380.
A television was reported stolen from Target at 7000 York Ave. S. for a loss of $599.
Following a traffic stop on westbound Highway 62 east of Gleason Road, a 35-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI.
A bicycle was reported stolen at 10 Southdale Center for a loss of $487.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue, a 26-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue, a 44-year-old female was arrested for DWI.
Jan. 22
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue for a loss of $1,500.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 4300 block of Brookside Court for a loss of $300.
Merchandise was reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue South for a loss of $491.
Clothing and accessories were reported stolen at Macy’s at Southdale Center for a loss of $835.
Jan. 23
Following a traffic stop on northbound Highway 100 south of Eden Avenue, a 30-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Fraud was reported on the 4600 block of Bruce Avenue.
Autoparts were stolen on the 8000 block of 78th Street West for a loss of $1,984.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for providing a false name to police at Cub Foods at 6775 York Ave. S.
Jan. 24
A crossbody bag containing a wallet and cellphone was reported stolen from a vehicle at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave., for a loss of $2,500.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 77th Street West, a 32-year-old male was arrested for having no car insurance.
Money was reported stolen on the 6100 block of Ridgeway Road for a loss of $400.
Harassment was reported on the 4200 block of Alden Avenue.
Jan. 25
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue, an adult male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
A shopping cart, a reusable bag, a bottle of Head and Shoulders shampoo and other merchandise were reported stolen on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
Fraud was reported on the 4600 block of Woodland Road West for a loss of $100.
A welfare check was reported on the 3700 block of 54th Street West.
Following a traffic stop on the 7100 block of France Avenue South, a 60-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Following a traffic stop at Interlachen Road and France Avenue South, a 46-year-old male was arrested for DWI.
Jan. 26
Police made a welfare check on the 3200 block of Southdale Center.
Damage to property was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
Wine was reported shoplifted on the 6700 block of York Avenue South for a loss of $20.
Damage to property was reported on the 5000 block of Lincoln Drive.
Jan. 27
A Minnesota license plate was reported stolen on the 4800 block of 50th Street West for a loss of $1.
A burglary was reported at Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., for a loss of $59.
An assault was reported at Barrio, 5036 France Ave. S.
Jan. 28
Merchandise was reported stolen at Coach in the Galleria for a loss of $3,000.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7100 block of York Avenue South for a loss of $2,000.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Highway 169, a 32-year-old male was arrested for DWI.
Jan. 29
Following a traffic stop at 7 Orchard Lane, a 15-year-old female was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
Two 15-year-old males were arrested for tampering with a vehicle and fleeing on foot on the 4600 block of Tower Street.
Following a traffic stop at Braemar Boulevard and Ikola Way, a 69-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.