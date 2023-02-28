For Feb. 13-19, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 13
A 49-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at Fairview Southdale Hospital.
A burglary was reported at Audiology Concepts, 7380 France Ave., for a loss of $5,001.
A violation of an order of protection was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
Following a traffic stop at Macy’s in Southdale Center, a 26-year-old female and a 32-year-old female were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property and burglary tools and driving violations. The stolen items were valued at $511.
Merchandise was reported stolen from Pacifier Kids Baby Boutique, 4942 France Ave. S., for a loss of $591.
Fraud was reported on the 6400 block of Barrie Road for a loss of $7,000.
An unwanted guest was reported at Centennial Lakes Medical Building, 7373 France. Ave. S.
Feb. 14
Following a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Gleason Road, a 35-year-old male was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle.
Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6400 block of York Avenue for a loss of $500.
Autoparts were reported stolen on the 76000 block of Washington Avenue for a loss of $1,500.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 5000 block of France Avenue South for a loss of $12,950.
Firearms, firearm accessories, a bag and a pistol case were reported stolen on the 4300 block of Brookside Court for a loss of $879.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault.
Makeup was reported stolen from Sephora in Southdale Center for a loss of $7,000.
Feb. 15
Clothes and household goods were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive for a loss of $45.
A DWI was reported on the 5300 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Identity theft was reported on the 7400 block of Edinborough Way.
A domestic situation was reported on the 7400 block of York Avenue South.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue for a loss of $1.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 77th Street West, a 23-year-old male was arrested for obstructing the legal process.
Feb. 16
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6600 block of France Avenue.
Following a traffic stop at Tracy Avenue and Ridgeway Road, a 38-year-old female was arrested for DWI.
Feb. 17
Following a traffic stop at Highway 169 and Londonderry Road, a 30-year-old male was arrested for not having car insurance.
A theft by swindle was reported on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way for a loss of $25,000.
Autoparts were reported stolen on the 7000 block of McCauley Trail for a loss of $7,400.
Shoplifting was reported at Southdale Center for a loss of $111.
Following a traffic stop at 77th Street West and Computer Avenue, a 43-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal.
Feb. 18
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 66th Street West, a 21-year-old male was arrested for DWI and carrying a firearm under the influence.
Fraud was reported on the 7300 block of West Shore Drive.
Damage to property was reported on the 5400 block of 70th Street.
A cellphone was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5200 block of Kellogg Avenue for a loss of $600.
An attempted auto theft was reported on the 3900 block of 49th Street.
Feb. 19
A barking dog was reported on the 5400 block Richmond Lane.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Highway 100, an 18-year-old male was arrested for underage drinking and driving.
Following a motorist assist at 65th Street West and Valley View Road, an adult male was arrested for DWI.
Shoplifting was reported on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue for a loss of $39.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6500 block of Vernon Avenue for a loss of $501.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.