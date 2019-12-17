For Dec. 2-8, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 2 – A 24-year-old woman was arrested for driving with a cancelled license at Hazelton Road and York Avenue.
Damage to property was reported on the 5400 block of West 70th Street.
$280 cash was reported stolen on the 7100 block of York Avenue.
Terroristic threats were reported at Chipotle, 6081 York Ave.
A 20-year-old was arrested for shoplifting $1,743 worth of clothing.
Domestic assault was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue.
Dec. 3 – $2,012 cash was reported stolen in a theft by swindle on the 3900 block of Parklawn Avenue.
The theft of $1,207 worth of miscellaneous items was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue.
A $1,000 iPhone was reported stolen at Dave and Buster’s at Southdale Center.
A forgery reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue resulted in the loss of $1,340 cash.
Dec. 4 – A 37-year-old man was arrested for driving without insurance at France Avenue and Highway 62.
$6 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen in a burglary reported on the 7300 block of York Avenue.
$1,234 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 5800 block of Beard Avenue.
A garage door opener was reported stolen in a burglary on the 7300 block of York Avenue.
Found property was reported on the 7300 block of York Avenue.
Damage to property was reported on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
$519 worth of clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Dec. 5 – $1,340 cash was reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue.
A 44-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 3300 block of West 66th Street.
A 55-year-old woman was arrested for driving without insurance at Highway 100 and West 50th Street.
$50 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7100 block of York Avenue.
A pair of $60 slippers was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Lanham Lane.
An 82-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a hit-and-run crash in the area of Shannon Drive and Dewey Hill Road.
A 31-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI in the area of Xerxes Avenue and West 66th Street.
Dec. 6 – A 26-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI in the area of southbound Highway 100 and Highway 62.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 4000 block of an unspecified road.
The theft of mail was reported on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue.
A radio, TV and stereo were reported stolen on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a $354 loss.
A theft by swindle was reported on the 5700 block of McGuire Road.
A violation of a harassment restraining order was reported on the 500 block of Blake Road.
Dec. 7 – A 40-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 4900 block of 84th Street in Bloomington.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for underage drinking after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and West 66th Street.
A 26-year-old man was arrested for DWI on Highway 100 and West 66th Street.
A 24-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 66th Street.
A 43-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault.
A 27-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Eden Avenue.
Dec. 8 – A 38-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and West 77th Street.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 50th Street.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 6000 block of Vernon Avenue.
A 38-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia near Highway 100 and West 50th Street.
A wallet, cash and keys were reported stolen at Lifetime Fitness, for a $293 loss.
$1,465 worth of scarves were reported stolen at Louis Vuitton in the Galleria.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.