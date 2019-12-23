For Dec. 9-15, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

Dec. 9 – A 24-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI in the area of Highway 62 and Valley View Road

A wallet was reported stolen at Homegoods, 7435 France Ave., for a loss of $4,009.

$995 worth of pants were stolen on the 4600 block of Drexel Avenue.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for driving with a cancelled license on the 7700 block of France Avenue.

A 39-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 3200 block of West 76th Street.

Dec. 10 – A 36-year-old man was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order on the 500 block of Blake Road.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting $165 worth of clothing at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

Dec. 11 – A stolen vehicle was reported on Highway 100 near West 50th Street.

Unwanted guests were reported on the 6500 block of France Avenue.

A $300 pair of sunglasses were reported stolen on the 6400 block of Colony Way.

Furniture, a garage heater, a wine fridge, a subwoofer and a speaker were reported stolen on the 4200 block of Crocker Avenue, for a $3,700 loss.

Identity theft was reported on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.

A 17-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting $313 worth of miscellaneous merchandise at Target, 7000 York Ave.

Headphones, binoculars and keyboard cleaner were reported stolen in a package theft on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a $313 loss.

Dec. 12 – A man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near southbound Highway 100 and Highway 62.

A 43-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Edina Industrial Boulevard.

An animal bite was reported on the 6100 block of Sherman Circle.

A 17-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault.

Dec. 13 – A 24-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault.

$10,000 worth of women’s clothing was reported stolen at Fashion Avenue, 4936 France Ave.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree DWI at Tracy Avenue and Highway 62.

Dec. 14 – A 28-year-old man was arrested for false imprisonment and domestic assault on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.

A 61-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue.

Damage to property was reported on the 500 block of John Street.

A man and woman, ages 19 and 20, were arrested for drug possession at Blake Road and Maloney Avenue.

A wallet was reported stolen in the area of Nolan Mains, 3945 Market St., for a $354 loss.

A 43-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting $405 worth of men’s clothing at Southdale Center.

Dec. 15 – A 38-year-old woman was arrested for identity theft and possession of a stolen vehicle after a traffic stop on southbound Normandale Boulevard south of Interstate 494.

Load comments