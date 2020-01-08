For Dec. 16-22, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 16 – A 52-year-old woman was arrested for driving without insurance on the 4900 block of West 50th Street.
A hit-and-run crash was reported near the intersection of West 77th Street and Normandale Road.
The theft of $64 cash was reported at Chipotle, 6801 York Ave.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested for robbery at Macy’s in Southdale Center, attempting to steal $370 worth of apparel.
$2,160 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen in a burglary on the 6800 block of York Avenue.
The theft of an iPad and laptop computer was reported at McCormick and Schmick’s, 3203 Galleria, for a $3,200 loss.
The theft of several items including a laptop computer was reported at McCormick and Schmick’s, for a $2,950 loss.
Dec. 17 – A $150 bike was reported stolen in a burglary on the 6800 block of York Avenue.
An 18-year-old man was arrested at Edina Country Club, 4501 W. 50th St., for marijuana possession in a motor vehicle.
Dec. 18 – Credit card fraud was reported on the 5400 block of Stauder Circle.
A cellphone mount and spare tire key were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Colony Way, for a $50 loss.
A wallet and birth certificate were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4400 block of West 76th Street, for a $253 loss.
A purse worth $200 was reported stolen on the 3500 block of West 70th Street.
Earbuds, sunglasses and a laptop computer were reported stolen from a vehicle at 3500 W. 70th St., for a $2,110 loss.
Dec. 19 – An employee ID badge and vehicle registration were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.
Jewelry and proof of insurance were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Grandview Square, for a $42 loss.
House keys, a tote bag and Ziplock bags were reported stolen in a burglary on the 5200 block of Grandview Square, for a $41 loss.
A $70 drill was reported stolen in a burglary at 5200 Grandview Square.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.
A partial case of water bottles was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.
$99 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from The Vitamin Shoppe, 6996 France Ave.
A pair of Apple Air Pods were reported stolen on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
An identity theft was reported on the 4500 block of Claremore Court.
A vehicle title was reported stolen in a burglary on the 4500 block of Valley View Road.
A $240 pair of prescription sunglasses was reported stolen on the 4500 block of Valley View Road.
Miscellaneous paperwork and credit cards were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Eden Avenue.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5200 block of Eden Avenue.
$789 worth of glasses were reported stolen at Ophthalmology Associates, 6533 Drew Ave.
A 34-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 7000 block of York Avenue, while a 33-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting $498 worth of miscellaneous items.
Two men were arrested for stealing $1,254 of merchandise at Southdale Center.
Dec. 20 – Prescription fraud was reported at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave.
Cash and merchandise were reported stolen in a burglary on the 4100 block of Parklawn Ave., for a $41 loss.
Dec. 21 – A 31-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
Speakers, a spray paint machine, an amplifier, a toolbox and subwoofers were reported stolen on the 6300 block of York Ave., for a $3,700 loss.
Dec. 22 – A 40-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault on the 5500 block of Oak Glen Road.
$3,500 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen in a theft on the 4000 block of West 51st Street.
A man was arrested for DWI at West 66th Street and Valley View Road.
A 22-year-old woman was arrested for speeding and marijuana possession at Highway 100 and Eden Avenue.
