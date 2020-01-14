For Dec. 30 through Jan. 5, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 30 – A 40-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault on the 5700 block of Wycliffe Road.
The theft of $199 worth of tech accessories was reported at Southdale Center.
Dec. 31 – A 31-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree assault at Perkins.
A 50-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting $208 worth of miscellaneous items at the Apple Store in Southdale Center.
Miscellaneous clothing and a handbag were reported stolen from a vehicle at Tavern 23, 7651 France Ave., for a $320 loss.
Damage to property was reported at Tavern 23, 7651 France Ave.
Jan. 1 – A 26-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 near Benton Avenue.
A 21-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
Identity theft was reported on the 7600 block of York Avenue.
Jan. 2 – The theft of a $3,000 catalytic converter was reported on the 7600 block of Parklawn Avenue.
The theft of a $300 catalytic converter was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A 58-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting $1,184 worth of merchandise from Target, 7000 York Ave.
The theft of $642 worth of miscellaneous items was reported at Sephora in Southdale Center.
A juvenile female was arrested for domestic assault on the 5500 block of Woodcrest Drive.
Two 18-year-old men were arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
A $30 satchel was reported stolen from a vehicle at the AMC movie theater in Southdale Center.
Jan. 3 – A 25-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and West 70th Street.
A 44-year-old man was arrested for first-degree DWI on the 7100 block of York Avenue.
A 23-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Bren Road and Highway 169.
A male was arrested for third-degree DWI at southbound Highway 100 and Highway 62.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6100 block of Westridge Boulevard.
A 36-year-old man was arrested for fleeing police at the Galleria Westin Hotel.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 3300 block of West 66th Street.
An 18-year-old man was arrested for possession of marijuana possession in a motor vehicle on the 6600 block of Highway 169.
Jan. 4 – A 22-year-old woman was arrested for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue.
A man was arrested for domestic assault.
Jan. 5 – A 28-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Highway 169.
A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue.
The theft of a vehicle was reported on the 4000 block of West 51st Street.
An 18-year-old man was arrested at France Avenue and Highway 62 for carrying a pistol without a permit.
At the Edina Police Department, police received a report of a theft by swindle.
