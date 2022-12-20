For Dec. 5-11, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 5
A 35-year-old man was arrested for trespassing at the Galleria.
A check forgery was reported on the 3300 block of 66th Street West.
An auto theft was reported on the 3300 block of 66th Street West.
An enclosed trailer was reported stolen at Crossview Church.
A TV mount was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.
An auto theft was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
An identity theft was reported on the 7200 block of Glouchester Drive.
An identity theft was reported on the 7000 block of France Avenue, for a loss of $800.
Police responded to a report of a dog bite on the 6700 block of Hillside Lane.
A stolen wallet and subsequent credit card fraud was reported on the 4600 block of Hillside Lane., for a loss of $30.
$3,800 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen in a robbery at 5 Star Delivery, 5301-9 Edina Industrial Boulevard.
An $895 coat was reported stolen at the Coach store in the Galleria.
A 57-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
Dec. 6
A 30-year-old man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on the 4900 block of 77th Street West.
A theft by swindle was reported at Royal Credit Union, 4450 76th Street West, for a loss of $6,531.
An auto theft was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
$7,680 worth of stolen merchandise was reported at Cos Bar in the 50th & France area.
A 16-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault.
Following a traffic stop at 70th Street West and Highway 100, a 28-year-old woman was arrested for giving false information to a police officer.
Following a traffic stop at 70th Street West and Highway 100, a 44-year-old man was investigated for giving false information to police and driving after license cancellation.
Credit cards and a fanny pack were reported stolen at the Southdale YMCA, for a $70 loss.
Two men were arrested for aggravated robbery at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
Harassing communications were reported on the 6000 block of View Lane.
Dec. 7
A theft was reported on the 3900 block of 49th Street West, for a loss of $27.
An auto theft was reported on the 4400 block of Valley View Road.
A traffic stop was reported on the 5800 block of Highway 100.
A 37-year-old man was arrested for second-degree DWI in the area of Valley View Road and Virginia Avenue.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for DWI on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
Dec. 8
$137 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4600 block of 77th Street West.
A theft by swindle was reported at Target, for a loss of $1,506 worth of merchandise.
A man was arrested for trespassing at Cub Foods.
Dec. 9
A 29-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 near 66th Street West.
A motor vehicle fled police at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave.
A 48-year-old man was arrested for DWI on the 5200 block of Interlachen Boulevard.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 6100 block of Zenith Avenue.
A tote bag, U.S. passport and credit card bills were reported stolen at Hennepin County Service Center in Southdale Center.
An identity theft resulting in stolen credit cards was reported on the 5100 block of Mirror Lakes Boulevard.
A screwdriver, tire pressure gauge and garage door opener were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a $32 loss.
A wallet was reported stolen at Cub Foods, for a $111 loss.
Two 16-year-old males were arrested for stealing a jacket and pants, valued at $299 combined, from Macy’s.
Police responded to a fight that was reported at AMC movie theater in Southdale Center.
A 20-year-old man was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 66th Street West.
Dec. 10
An in-progress assault was reported on the 4300 block of Brookside Court.
Property damage was reported on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
Dec. 11
A 34-year-old man was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
A 26-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Highway 169.
An order-for-protection violation was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
An order-for-protection violation was reported on the 5100 block of Abercrombie Drive.
A 61-year-old man was arrested for DWI test refusal at Highway 100 and Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.