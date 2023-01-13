For Dec. 26-31, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 26
Prescription drug forgery was reported at Walgreens at 6975 York Ave. S.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault.
Dec. 27
Following a traffic stop at France Avenue and Highway 62, a 41-year-old man was arrested for DWI.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
Mail was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue for a loss of $83.
Following a traffic stop at France Avenue South and Highway 62, a 21-year-old male was arrested for possession of narcotics.
Following a motorist assist at Edinborough Way and Minnesota Drive after a vehicle went off the roadway, a 46-year-old female was arrested for DWI.
Lottery tickets and a Mountain Dew were reported stolen at BP Gas Station at 5209 Vernon Ave. for a loss of $130.
Dec. 28
Check forgery was reported on the 6900 block of France Avenue South.
Dec. 29
An 18-year-old was arrested for stealing leggings at American Eagle in Southdale Center for a loss of $21.
A theft by swindle was reported on the 5500 block of Village Drive for a loss of $4,800.
Target gift cards were reported stolen on the 7100 block of York Avenue for a loss of $125.
An adult male was arrested for shoplifting clothes at Macy’s for a loss of $735.
Dec. 30
A hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on the 5900 block of Sun Road.
Fraud was reported at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
A men’s wedding band was reported stolen at Southdale Center for a loss of $1,400.
Identity theft was reported on the 4400 block of Andover Road.
Burglary was reported at Macy’s for a loss of $490.
Dec. 31
Following a traffic stop on the 700 block of Xerxes Avenue South, an adult male was arrested for a driver’s license violation.
Smoke detectors and Legos were reported stolen from the mail on the 6300 block of York Avenue South for a loss of $100.
A purse, credit/debit cards, accessories, miscellaneous papers and a driver’s license were reported stolen on the 5900 block of Olinger Road for a loss of $115.
Following a traffic stop at 6300 Xerxes Avenue, a 39-year-old male and a 38-year-old male were arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.
