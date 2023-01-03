For Dec. 19-25, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 19
Card fraud was reported at Target at 7000 York Ave.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and Eden Avenue, a 19-year-old female was arrested for possession of narcotics.
A burglary was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen at Southdale Center for a loss of $1,000.
Theft was reported at Sephora, 1555 Southdale Center, for a loss of $486.
Gift cards were reported stolen on the 6400 block of Colony Way for a loss of $150.
Mail was reported stolen on the 5700 block of 70th Street West.
Dec. 20
Theft and card fraud was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road for a loss of $5.
Following a traffic stop at Valley View Road and West 68th Street, an officer discovered a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
Dec. 21
Theft by swindle was reported on the 400 block of Arthur Street.
Shoplifting was reported on the 2600 block of Southdale Center for a loss of $174.
A 25-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting $643 worth of items on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 5300 block of 76th Street West.
Three juvenile females were arrested for shoplifting perfumes, makeup and a purse at Macy’s for a loss of $522.
Dec. 22
Indecent exposure was reported at a BP Gas Station, 5209 Vernon Ave.
Dec. 23
An order-for-protection violation was reported on the 5500 block of Mirror Lakes Drive.
A 27-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault.
Dec. 24
An adult female was arrested for credit card fraud on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Highway 100, an adult male was arrested for DWI.
Dec. 25
An adult male was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
A 55-year-old female was arrested for DWI after being involved in a traffic stop at 66th Street and York Avenue.
