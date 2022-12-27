For Dec. 12-18, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 12
A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 5600 block of Johnson Drive.
A medical emergency was reported on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
Dec. 13
A 36-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault.
A 33-year-old female and a 32-year-old male were arrested for possession of drugs on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
Dec. 14
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 50th Street, a 24-year-old male and a 33-year-old male were arrested for mail theft.
A vehicle was reported fleeing on the 5000 block of Benton Avenue.
An 18-year-old female was arrested for theft at Macy’s in Southdale Center for a loss of $632.
A wood pallet was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Washington Avenue South for a loss of $20.
Damage to property was reported on the 7400 block of Metro Boulevard.
Dec. 15
Credit card fraud was reported on the 5000 block of Windsor Avenue.
Fraud was reported on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle for a loss of $354.
An adult male was arrested for shoplifting at Macy’s in Southdale Center for a loss of $350.
Shoes were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center for a loss of $190.
Clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center for a loss of $2,187.
Dec. 16
Following a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Gleason Road, an adult male was arrested for DWI.
An order-for-protection violation was reported on the 5100 block of Abercrombie Drive.
A 43-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault.
An 18-year-old male was arrested for indecent exposure on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue.
An adult male was arrested for burglary at Macy’s in Southdale Center and stealing $755 worth of items.
A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.
Dec. 17
A video camera was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4300 block of Mackey Avenue for a loss of $2,800.
Following a traffic stop at 66th Street West and York Avenue South, an adult male was arrested for DWI.
A package was reported stolen on the 3200 block of 66th Street West for a loss of $429.
A 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old woman were arrested for shoplifting $618 worth of merchandise on the 4900 block of France Avenue. An 18-year-old female was also arrested for assault and shoplifting.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for DWI and obstructing the legal process with force at 10 Southdale Center.
Following a traffic stop on northbound Highway 100, north of Benton Avenue, a 24-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Dec. 18
A wallet, purse, car key and fob were reported stolen from a vehicle at Noodles, 6531 York Ave. S., for a loss of $98.
An assault was reported at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Following a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 70th Street, a 20-year-old male was arrested for underage drinking and driving.
