For Aug. 1-7, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Aug. 1 - An assault was reported on the 5500 block of Oak Glen Road.
A male was arrested for an alcohol restriction violation at Highway 100 and Highway 62.
A 34-year-old man was arrested for driving after license cancellation at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
$700 worth of jewelry was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Heritage Drive.
Lost property was reported on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
The theft of a $700 bike was reported on the 4300 block of 66th Street West.
The theft of a wallet and $300 cash was reported at Pinstripes, 3849 Gallagher Drive.
The theft of auto parts was reported on the 3900 block of 49th1/2 Street, for a $500 loss.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault.
Aug. 2 - A 55-year-old man was arrested on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$1,961 in negotiable instruments were reported stolen on the 6900 block of Wooddale Avenue.
$250 in tools were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Hibiscus Avenue.
$107 worth of merchandise was reported stolen at Sephora, 1557 Southdale Center.
A 26-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession and a weapons violation at Highway 100 near Benton Avenue.
The theft of $250 Maui Jim sunglasses was reported on the 5100 block of Wooddale Avenue.
Aug. 3 - $1,650 worth of office equipment was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Saint Johns Avenue.
A catalytic converter theft was reported on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way, for a $3,950 loss.
$130 cash and a wallet were reported stolen on the 4700 block of Southview Lane.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 5500 block of Lincoln Drive.
An auto theft was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
Aug. 4 - A pair of $249 headphones were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Colonial Way.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested at Macy’s for stealing $498 worth of cosmetics.
A 45-year-old man was arrested for driving without insurance at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
Aug. 5 - $2,700 worth of fuel and vehicle parts/accessories were reported stolen at Peter’s Billiards, 7685 Parklawn Ave.
A check forgery was reported on the 6600 block of Sally Lane.
$1,500 in auto parts were reported stolen on the 7500 block of York Avenue.
Several items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6300 block of Brookview Avenue, for a $1,500 loss.
A vehicle fled officers after a traffic stop on the 3500 block of Louisiana Avenue.
Aug. 6 - A man was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at Highway 100 and Eden Avenue.
A 33-year-old man was arrested for stealing a $94 skateboard on the 7300 block of Bushlake Road.
Items including jewelry and paperwork were reported stolen on the 7100 block of York Avenue South, for a $566 loss.
Shingles were reported stolen on the 4400 block of Ellsworth Drive, for a $6 loss.
A 33-year-old man was arrested for stealing $51 worth of food at CoV at the Galleria.
Disorderly conduct was reported on the 6800 block of York Avenue.
A wallet, purse and cellphone were reported stolen at the AMC theater at Southdale Center, for a $960 loss.
Aug. 7 - A 36-year-old man was arrested for possession of a stolen pistol at Highway 100 and Gleason Road.
A domestic assault was reported on the 6100 block of Arctic Way.
$1,668 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
$115 worth of vinyl records were reported stolen at Target.
A $300 drill was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
Property damage was reported in the area of Cahill Road and Amundson Avenue.
