Edina Police responded to the following calls April 9-15:
THEFT:
• April 9 at 10:54 a.m., Southdale Center
• April 9 at 4:11 p.m., Woodcrest Drive
• April 9 at 7:13 p.m., Vernon Avenue
• April 10 at 10:06 p.m., Southdale Center
• April 10 at noon, Villa Way
• April 10 at 3:45 p.m., Galleria
• April 11 at 10:03 p.m., York Avenue South
• April 11 at 8:43 p.m., France Avenue South
• April 13 at 7:35 p.m., 50th Street West
• April 14 at 5:39 p.m., Southdale Center
• April 14 at 7:53 p.m., Southdale Center
• April 15 at 7:57 a.m., Southdale Center
• April 15 at 4 p.m., Beard Avenue South
• April 15 at 5:30 p.m., York Avenue South
THEFT OF LICENSE PLATE:
• April 10 at 5:28 p.m., 70th Street West
THEFT FROM AUTO:
• April 10 at 2:03 p.m., Zenith Avenue South
• April 12 at 5:07 p.m., Southdale Center
• April 13 at 10:24 a.m., York Avenue South
• April 13 at 12:46 p.m., Barrie Road
• April 13 at 1:14 p.m., 44th Street West
THEFT OF AUTO:
April 11 at 12:28 p.m., Eden Avenue
TRESPASS:
• April 10 at 5:39 a.m., York Avenue South
• April 15 at 11:53 p.m., France Avenue South
DISORDERLY CONDUCT:
• April 12 at 2:05 p.m., Valley View Road
BURGLARY:
• April 13 at 12:50 p.m., Edinborough Way
• April 13 at 4:11 p.m., Dale Drive
• April 14 at 9 a.m., 66th Street West
• April 14 at 10:42 a.m., France Avenue South
DRUG RELATED:
• April 14 at 1:04 p.m., Southview Lane
• April 14 at 3:33 p.m., 72nd Street West
DISTURBANCE:
• April 14 at 8:27 p.m., 76th Street West
• April 15 at 5:03 p.m., Valley View Road
DOMESTIC:
• April 13 at 11:34 p.m., Tower Street
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• April 14 at 3:49 p.m., 78th Street West
WARRANT ARREST:
• April 9 at 11:47 p.m., Highway 100
• April 10 at 12:19 a.m., Highway 100
• April 12 at 3:16 p.m., York Avenue South
• April 14 at 9:18 a.m., France Avenue South
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED:
• April 10 at 2:15 p.m., France Avenue South
• April 14 at 10:07 p.m., York Avenue South
• April 15 at 11:59 p.m., 76th Street West
FOUND PROPERTY:
• April 10 at 11:18 a.m., Valley View Road,
• April 10 at 1:02 p.m., 57th Street West
IDENTITY THEFT:
• April 10 at 11:21 a.m., Barrie Road
• April 14 at 11 a.m., Branson Street
TRAFFIC STOP:
• April 13 at 6:45 p.m., France Avenue South
FLEE IN MOTOR VEHICLE:
• April 9 at 12:17 a.m., Vernon Avenue
MISSING PERSON:
• April 9 at 2:09 p.m., Madison Avenue South
FRAUD:
• April 10 at 3:12 p.m., York Avenue South
TAMPER WITH AUTO:
• April 9 at 3:34 p.m., Southdale Center
ANIMAL BITE:
April 12 at 4:11 p.m., Dale Drive
ASSIST OTHER AGENCY:
• April 13 at 12:37 p.m., 24th Avenue South (Bloomington)
MISC./OTHER:
• April 10 at 10:44 a.m., Vernon Avenue
• April 11 at 11:15 a.m., Grandview Square
• April 12 at 8:36 a.m., Edina Industrial Boulevard
• April 13 at 1:59 a.m. York Avenue South
• April 13 at 4:35 p.m., Southview Lane
• April 13 at 6:24 p.m., 51st Street West
• April 14 at 1:12 p.m., Southview Lane
• April 14 at 1:33 p.m., France Avenue South
• April 15 at 11:02 p.m., Glasgow Drive
