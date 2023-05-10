For April 23-29, Edina Police responded to the following incidents:
ASSAULT:
• April 23 at 1:53 a.m., Tracy Avenue
• April 23 at 10:50 a.m., Southdale Center
• April 28 at 3:06 p.m., Interlachen Boulevard
ROBBERY:
• April 24 at 8:24 p.m., Southdale Center
• April 26 at 9:58 a.m., 70th Street West
• April 29 at 3:45 p.m., Barrie Road
THEFT:
• April 24 at 10:12 a.m., France Avenue South
• April 25 at 11:19 a.m., Edina Industrial Boulevard
• April 25 at 9:26 p.m., Southdale Center
• April 26 at 11:55 a.m., France Avenue South
• April 26 at 1:44 p.m., Southdale Center
• April 27 at 11:36 a.m., Southdale Center
• April 27 at 2:33 p.m., York Avenue South
• April 27 at 8:35 p.m., Southdale Center
THEFT OF AUTO:
• April 27 at 10:26 a.m., Scott Terrace
RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE:
• April 24 at 2:52 p.m., Yosemite Avenue South
• April 26 at 72nd Street West
THEFT FROM AUTO:
• April 23 at 4:39 p.m., Edgebrook Place
• April 24 at 1:58 p.m., Morningside Road
• April 19 at 7:46 p.m., Birchcrest Drive
THEFT OF CATALYTIC
CONVERTER:
• April 25 at 4:55 p.m., Edina Industrial Boulevard
TAMPER WITH AUTO:
• April 28 at 6:36 p.m., Grimes Avenue
• April 29 at 5:09 p.m., 62nd Street West
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING:
• April 29 at 2:52 p.m., Southdale Center
FRAUD:
• April 28 at 4:05 p.m., York Avenue South
IDENTITY THEFT:
• April 23 at 2:23 p.m., Gilford Drive
• April 25 at 11:14 a.m., York Avenue South
DWI:
• April 23 at 1:27 a.m., Josephine Avenue
• April 26 at 2:12 a.m., France Avenue South
WARRANT ARREST:
• April 23 at 3:30 p.m., France Avenue South
• April 28 at 3:56 p.m., Southdale Center
ARSON:
• April 24 at 6:10 a.m., Cornelia Drive
DRUG-RELATED:
• April 24 at 6:36 a.m., 76th Street West
• April 26 at 7:30 p.m., 69th Street West
• April 27 at 12:20 a.m., Highway 62
• April 28 at 1:33 a.m., Highway 169
• April 28 at 8:40 p.m., Hazelton Road
• April 28 at 11:12 p.m., Galleria
DOMESTIC:
• April 27 at 3:48 a.m., York Avenue South
DISTURBANCE:
• April 24 at 4:13 p.m., France Avenue South
• April 24 at 6:59 p.m., Windsor Avenue
DAMAGE TO PROPERTY:
• April 25 at 3:12 p.m., 60th Street West
• April 26 at 8 a.m., Cahill Road
• April 28 at 1:56 p.m., 65th Street West
FOUND PROPERTY:
• April 25 at 4:46 p.m., Gleason Road
ANIMAL BITE:
• April 27 at 12:09 p.m., 58th Street West
TRAFFIC STOP:
• April 28 at 8:58 a.m., Parklawn Avenue
FLEE IN MOTOR VEHICLE:
• April 28 at 10:30 p.m., Highway 100
• April 29 at 3:30 p.m., 60th Street West
MISSING PERSON:
• April 28 at 2:06 p.m., Kellogg Avenue
• April 29 at 4:51 p.m., Hansen Road
RUNAWAY:
• April 29 at 4:33 p.m., 70th Street West
ASSIST OTHER AGENCY:
• April 29 at 6:24 p.m., 77th Street exit ramp
MISC./OTHER:
• April 23 at 8:44 p.m., France Avenue South
• April 24 at 1:29 p.m., Southview Lane
• April 24 at 2:37 p.m., 50th Street West
• April 24 at 3:47 p.m., York Avenue South
• April 26 at 1:21 p.m., York Avenue South
• April 23 at 9:27 a.m., Amundson Avenue
• April 27 at 12:56 p.m., Lochloy Drive
• April 27 at 1:29 p.m., Edinborough Way
• April 27 at 2:02 p.m., Bruce Avenue
• April 28 at 8:57 a.m., Ashcroft Avenue
• April 28 at 12:14 p.m., Ridge Trail
• April 28 at 7:42 p.m., France Avenue South
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.