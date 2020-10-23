Mothers Against Drunk Driving gave the city its “Outstanding Law Enforcement Agency Metro Area” award earlier this week in a virtual ceremony that recognizes law enforcement throughout the state.
This is the second recent award for the Edina Police Department after officers Ben Wenande and Jesse Penman were selected to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety DWI All-Star Team in August.
Over the last four years from 2016 to 2019, the Edina Police department has made more than 1,700 arrests for driving while intoxicated, an average of nearly 1.2 per day. According to the Office of Traffic Safety, Wenande’s 131 DWI arrests in 2019 were the second-most by a local agency officer. More than 2,000 total arrests for DWIs were made in the Twin Cities area in 2019.
Each year, MADD recognizes law enforcement officers for their work to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking.
Together with the 2020 event sponsor, Hiway Federal, the Minnesota office of MADD will recognize heroes from around Minnesota who follow MADD’s mission. Throughout of the month of October, MADD Minnesota will continue to highlight the work of each award recipient on its Facebook page.
For more details about the award, go to MADD’S Facebook page. Additional information about the Edina Police Department can be found online at edinamn.gov/police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.