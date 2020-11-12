The Edina Police Department’s commitment to its employees who serve their country was recently recognized, as the department received the Employer Support of Guard and Reserve Pro Patria Award last month.
“Our department is proud to have a long history of employing and supporting officers who also dedicate their time to the Guard and Reserve,” Police Chief Dave Nelson said in a press release.
“We are appreciative of the ESGR’s award recognizing our efforts and look forward to continuing a strong relationship with them. Most of all, thank you on behalf of the department to all of the men and women who are committed to serving their country in addition to their communities.”
Edina was nominated for the award by police officer Justin Patterson, who recently completed a two-year mobilization and deployment overseas in the Middle East as part of the Army National Guard. Among the reasons Patterson identified in his nomination, he said the police department provides 15 days of paid military leave annually, planned to accommodate both his absence and a seamless return to work, and the outreach from department members both to him and in assisting his family at home in Minnesota.
“I feel incredibly supported and honored to work somewhere that takes care of its Guard (and) Reserve service members the way this city does,” Patterson said. “The Edina Police Department recognizes the value of Guard (and) Reserve members and actively seeks to hire current and former military members. I am so thankful for the department’s commitment and strong history of being a great place to work for those who serve.”
Employer Support of Guard and Reserve’s Pro Patria Award is presented annually by each of its state committees to one small, one large, and one public-sector employer in their state or territory. Recipients must demonstrate support to Guard and Reserve employees through their leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve.
Employers who have been honored with the Employer Support of Guard and Reserve ‘s Above and Beyond Award, who have had at least one supervisor or other representative honored with a Patriot Award, and who have signed a Statement of Support are eligible for the Pro Patria Award.
For more information on the Edina Police Department, visit edinamn.gov/police.
