Six officers of the Edina Police Department were recently recognized among the best in the state at stopping drunk driving, earning DWI Enforcement All-Star recognition from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety.
The officers receiving recognition are Chad Anderson, Ryan Banaszewski, Jesse Penman, Mike Sussman, Ben Wenande and Jaren Zech. Penman and Wenande were also recipients of the honor in 2020.
“The Edina Police Department takes DWI enforcement very seriously because we have seen the impact impaired driving can have on traffic safety,” Sgt. Nate Mendel said in a city press release. “Our officers’ continued diligence in DWI enforcement helps to keep the driving public safer.”
Edina had the most nominations in the metro, as well as among statewide jurisdictions. From 2019 through August 2021, Edina officers made 742 arrests for driving while intoxicated, an average of 23 per month.
“Edina has shown a great commitment to reducing the fatal and serious injury crashes on the roadways. Those totals are very high this year, so their efforts are very much appreciated as they are saving lives,” Bill Hammes, law enforcement liaison for the Office of Traffic Safety, said in the release. “Every time they take one of these dangerous drivers off the street, there’s a possibility someone got to go home to their family that night who might not have otherwise. That’s what this is all about.”
Zech was additionally recognized for a “Grand Slam,” in which he arrested four DWI offenders in one shift.
“It takes a lot of work to arrest someone for DWI. To get four of them in one shift, that’s a real commitment on his part and the Edina Police Department’s part for supporting him,” Hammes said.
For more information on the Edina Police Department, visit edinamn.gov/police.
